UFC Austin results [UPDATED LIVE]
UFC Austin take place live from the Moody Center on Saturday, December 2. Follow along here for the live results as the action unfolds.
The UFC kicks off the month of December with a stacked event, away from their home base. Live from Moody Center in Austin, Texas, 13 fights are on the menu as Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan headline this card.
The upcoming UFC Austin event marks the UFC's fifth trip to the city of Austin and will be the first and last of the 2023 calendar. With only two other events set to take place before the Christmas break, this fight night event promises to be quite an intruguing one that fight fans will not want to miss.
The main event will be a lightweight bout between no. 4-ranked Beneil Darius and Arman Tsarukyan, who finds himself in the eighth position. There are a total of four lightweight division fights on this card but, with Dariush and Tsarukyan being amongst the ranked, they look to end off their 2023 with major momentum.
The co-main event will witness another lightweight bout as Jalin Turner goes up against Bobby Green. These two are ranked just outside of the top 10 and this fight night provides an opportunity for one of them to work their way into a higher-ranked position.
The card provides 13 fights which could see a shake-up in the divisions ahead of the break. This is a crucial time for fighters to prove themselves and, as such, could make for a must-see event for fight fans around the world.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
UFC Austin live results [Updated]
UFC Austin main card
Arman Tsarukyan defeated Beneil Dariush via KO, Round 1 - 1:04
Jalin Turner defeated Bobby Green via KO, Round 1 - 2:49
Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Sean Brady defeated Kelvin Gastelum via submission (kimura) - Round 3 - 1:43
Joaquim Silva defeated Clay Guida via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Dustin Stoltzfus defeated Punahele Soriano via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 4:10
UFC Austin prelim card
Miesha Tate defeated Julia Avila via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 1:15
Cody Brundage defeated Zach Reese via KO, Round 1 - 1:49
Drakkar Klose defeated Joe Solecki via KO - Round 1, 1:41
Rodolfo Bellato defeated Ihor Potieria via TKO, Round 2 - 4:17
Jared Gooden defeated Wellington Turman via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 2 - 1:11
Veronica Hardy defeated Jamey-Lyn Horth via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)