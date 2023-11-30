When is the next PFL fight?
The final stop on the PFL 2023 calendar is an exciting show from Dublin, Ireland. Here is all you need to know about the next PFL event.
The PFL just recently put on their championship finals on Nov. 24. Live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C., six champions were crowned to close out the season. The PFL has one more event to tick off on its 2024 calendar and, this time, it is the European finals.
The PFL takes over the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, Dec. 8 to put on an exciting night of action. 13 fights are scheduled for the card, with four of those matches being for titles.
The 2023 PFL Europe regular season kicked off in late March, and has had three events so far. The playoffs took place in late September, and it was an event that gained widespread attention and praise.
At the Europe Championship event, four titles will be on the line. The divisions will be the light heavyweight, lightweight, bantamweight, as well as flyweight. The main event at the end of the evening will be a featherweight bout between Ireland's own Nate Kelly going up against the French Dimitry Solimeis.
PFL Europe Championship is set to take place on Friday, Dec. 8 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The prelims will begin at 11am ET.
PFL Europe Championships fight card
MAIN CARD
- Nate Kelly vs. Dimitry Solimeis
- Frans Mlambo vs. Khurshed Kakhorov
- Dakota Ditcheva vs. Valentina Scatizzi
- Jakob Nedoh vs. Simeon Powell
- Dylan Tuke vs. Yazid Chouchane
- John Mitchell vs. Jakub Kadzuba
PRELIM CARD
- Brett Johns vs. David Tonatiuh Crol
- Tom Breese vs. Cleiton Silva
- Andreeas Binder vs. Daniele Scatizzi
- Connor Hughes vs. Sebas Santana Guedes
- Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Weslley Maia
- Kikadze Bondo vs. Dominique Wooding
- Nate Kelly vs. Calum Seaton