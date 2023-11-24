2023 PFL Finals results [UPDATED LIVE]
The 2023 PFL Championship Finals take place live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 24. Catch the live results here as the action unfolds.
The 2023 PFL Championship season comes to a close on Friday, November 24. Live from The Anthem in Washington, D.C., the PFL puts on 12 exciting fights to close out the action-packed season.
The championship season began in early April and, after seven months of competition, it all culminates with the titles being on the line. Of the 12 totals fights on this card, six of them will be championship finals and titles will be up for grabs.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Clay Collard will meet in the final match of the evening with the lightweight title on the line. This is quite the match-up and the highly-anticipated bout will act as the perfect close to the 2023 season.
Also featured on the main card will be the return of Kayla Harrison, who will be welcomed back into the Smart Cage by 2023 Championship season contender Aspen Ladd. Harrison's last MMA fight was at the 2022 finals, when she suffered her first professional loss against Larissa Pacheco.
Former UFC middleweight contender, Derek Brunson, is set to make his much-anticipated PFL debut at the event too. Ahead of his entry into the 2024 Championship season, Brunson gets familiar with the Smart Cage at light heavyweight against Ray Cooper III on this card.
Muhammad Ali's grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, will also be in competition against Joel Galarza Lopez on the PFL Championship finals card. This is the sole amateur bout on the card.
This page will be updated live throughout the night.
PFL 2023 World Championships live results [Updated]
PFL 2023 finals main card
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Clay Collard for the PFL lightweight title
Renan Ferreira defeated Denis Goltsov via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:26– to win heavyweight title
Larissa Pacheco defeated Marina Mokhnatkina via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) – to win the women's featherweight title
Magomed Magomedkerimov defeated Sadibou Sy via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 3, 1:17 – to win the welterweight title
Impa Kasanganay def. Josh Silveira via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) – to win light heavyweight title
Kayla Harrison defeated Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Derek Brunson defeated Ray Cooper III via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 30-25)
PFL 2023 finals prelim card
Jesus Pinedo defeated Gabriel Braga via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:58 – to win featherweight title
Biaggio Ali Walsh defeated Joel Lopez via knockout (punch) – Round 2, 1:24 (amateur bout)
Phil Caracappa defeated Khai Wu via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Jesse Stirn defeated Josh Blyden via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)