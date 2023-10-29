When is Francis Ngannou's next fight?
After taking Tyson Fury to a split decision, when and where will Francis Ngannou return?
By Jaren Kawada
Francis Ngannou impressed a lot of people on Saturday despite not getting the win in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.
Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, closed as a near -2000 favorite on DraftKings after opening at -1400. Practically nobody gave the former UFC heavyweight champion a chance and saw the fight as a money grab for Ngannou. Regardless, Ngannou was one judge away from pulling off the unthinkable.
The result of the fight — one that few saw coming — leaves fans with a lot more questions now than before. When is Ngannou's next fight? Who will he fight next? Will he return to MMA, or stay in boxing?
At this point, it is not known when Ngannou plans on fighting again. While it's hard to gauge what Ngannou will do next at this moment, here are the three most likely opponents he could face next when he does return:
Deontay Wilder
As shocking as it may seem, Ngannou's coach Dewey Cooper said that WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told him Ngannou will be ranked in the promotion's top 10 at their next release.
While many people may want to see Fury vs. Ngannou 2, the former has already signed to fight Oleksandr Usyk next in a heavyweight championship unification bout. However, a potential fight with Deontay Wilder could be possible and even more intriguing.
As mentioned in the leadup to this fight, Ngannou has the world record for the most powerful documented punch in history, according to UFC president Dana White. Likewise, many also consider Wilder the hardest puncher in boxing history, potentially even including Ngannou, as punching with a boxing glove on is notoriously different.
Both men have fought and lost to Fury. Both also knocked down Fury and momentarily had the world on notice. Putting two of the most powerful men in combat sports history together would certainly be riveting.
The PFL 2023 heavyweight champion
If Ngannou returns to MMA, it will be in the PFL smart cage in his promotional debut. And after the biggest fight of his career and the biggest payday in his life, it would almost definitely be in 2024.
A return to MMA would give Ngannou many potential options, and one could be the PFL's 2023 heavyweight champion. To close out their 2023 season, the PFL's championship event will take place on November 24 with Renan Ferreira and Denis Goltsov in the heavyweight finals.
Though neither are big names, the PFL could use this opportunity as a chance to strike while the iron is hot with Ngannou and promote a fight against their champion.
Ryan Bader
This is a long shot, but again, it is already tough to predict Ngannou's next opponent. However, two things are reportedly true: Bader is rumored to have just one fight left on his contract and whoever fights Ngannou in the PFL supposedly will be paid a minimum of $2 million.
Not to mention, it is well documented that Bellator is in the process of potentially being sold and PFL is rumored to be a buyer. Whether Bader fights out his deal or the PFL absorbs Bellator, there are a couple of ways this fight can happen.
As if the prospect of fighting the best heavyweight in the world was not appetizing enough, the number of fighters who would be clamoring for the rumored paycheck will give the PFL options. Bader is the Bellator heavyweight champion, giving the PFL another 'champion vs. champion' potential promo.