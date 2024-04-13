What time does UFC 300 start?
UFC 300 fight week is here, and the week's festivities are in full swing. Despite the other events, the main focus of the week is the UFC 300 event itself.
The event will witness Alex Pereira defend the light heavyweight title for the first time, and he does so against Jamahal Hill. Being the former champion, Hill looks to regain the title he never lost and become only the third fighter to hold the 205-pound gold twice.
The penultimate fight of the evening will be the second title defense of Zhang Weili as she defends the strawweight championship against Yan Xiaonan. This will also be an important fight for China in UFC history.
Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway are set to meet in a lightweight bout, and Gaethje's BMF championship will also be on the line. Gaethje is the slight favourite over the former lightweight champion.
This event will also witness the return of former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira following injuries that kept him out of action since mid-2023. He returns against the no. 4-ranked Arman Tsarukyan, who has been building momentum in the division.
The main card curtain-raiser will be a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage. This fight provides the greatest waging disparity of the card with Brundage being a heavy underdog against his adversary.
The prelim card feature bout will be one between former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka and Aleksandar Rakić. Whilst Procházka looks to work his way back into the 205-pound title picture, Rakić makes a return to the Octagon following a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in May 2022.
No. 8-ranked Calvin Kattar will be tasked with welcoming former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to the featherweight division. This will also mark Kattar's first match since October 2022, following a knee injury sustained during his last fight.
Former women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm will be tasked with welcoming Kayla Harrison to the UFC in their bout at 135 pounds. Harrison was the 2019 and 2021 PFL women's lightweight champion.
Another match to watch for on the UFC 300 card will be that of Jim Miller going up against Bobby Green. History will be made as Miller will become the only fighter to have competed on the UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 cards.
- Date: Saturday, April 13
- Event start time: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12 am ET / 9 pm PT
The event is set to get underway at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12 am ET (Sunday, Apr. 14) / 9 pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.