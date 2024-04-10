A timeline in the career of Jim Miller
Jim Miller is one of the longest-standing and undoubtedly one of the most respected fighters in the UFC. At the historic UFC 300 event, Miller will be making history as the only fighter in UFC history to compete on the UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 cards.
In 2005, Miller began training in mixed martial arts at Planet Jiu-Jitsu with his brother Dan Miller. Almost two decades later, there is so much that Miller has accomplished in his career. Here is a complete timeline of the career that the legendary Miller has had.
Jim Miller career timeline
Nov. 2005: Makes professional debut at Reality Fighting 10 against Eddie Fyvie and wins via unanimous decision
Feb. 2006: Fights Kevin Roddy at Reality Fighting 11; first submission victory as he picks up the win via a first-round rear naked choke.
Apr. 2006: Fought Joseph Andujar at Reality Fighting 12; wins with a first-round arm triangle choke.
Aug. 2006: Fought Muhsin Corbbrey at Reality Fighting 13; picks up victory via a second-round armbar submission to claim the vacant featherweight title.
Sep. 2006: Fought James Jones in a New Jersey Regional fight and won; has a five-fight winning streak at this point.
Nov. 2006: Fights Frankie Edgar at Reality Fighting 14; after three rounds, Miller suffers his first loss via unanimous decision.
Apr. 2007: Makes Cage Fury FC promotional debut at CFCC 4 against then-champion Al Buck; wins via first-round rear naked choke to become the new CFCC lightweight champion.
Jun. 2007: Makes second appearance at CFCC 5 in a fight against Anthony Morrison; wins via a first-round triangle choke.
Oct. 2007: Makes a return to the New Jersey Regional circuit against Nuri Shakir, who had 25 fights worth of experience at the time; picks up the win.
Nov. 2007: Makes yet another promotional debut at Ring of Combat 17 against Chris Liguori; won the fight following a doctor stoppage at the end of round two.
Mar. 2008: Rematched Liguori at Ring of Combat 18; won via a second-round guillotine choke.
Apr. 2008: Had a fight at IFL 21 in New Jersey against Bart Palaszewski, who has 30 wins in his career already; won via a unanimous decision.
Jul. 2008: Miller, alongside with his brother Dan, sign with the UFC.
Oct. 2008: Makes UFC debut at UFC 89 against David Baron, who he defeats via a rear naked choke in the third round. Miller wins his first Submission of the Night bonus.
Dec. 2008: Steps in as a late replacement for Edgar against Matt Wimam at UFC: Fight for the Troops, and wins via a unanimous decision. This match got the Fight of the Night bonus.
Mar. 2009: Faces Gray Maynard at UFC 96 but loses via unanimous decision. This marks Miller's first loss in the UFC.
Jul. 2009: Faced The Ultimate Fighter season six winner Mac Danzig at UFC 100, and he won via a unanimous decision.
Sep. 2009: Fights Steve Lopez at UFC 103 and picks ups the victory after Lopez suffers a shoulder injury in the second round.
Jan. 2010: Fights Duane Ludwig at UFC 108; picks up a first-round armbar victory.
Mar. 2010: Faced Mark Bocek at UFC 111, and gets a unanimous decision victory.
Sep. 2010: Faced Gleison Tibau at UFC Fight Night 22, and picked up the victory via unanimous decision. Miller now had 20 fights in his pro-fight.
Dec. 2010: Faced Charles Oliveira at UFC 124; gets a first-round submission victory with a kneebar. Once again won the submission of the night bonus.
Mar. 2011: Faced Kamal Shalorus at UFC 128, and picked up the win via TKO in the third round.
Aug. 2011: Faced Benson Henderson at UFC on Versus 5 and lost via a unanimous decision.
Jan. 2012: Fought Melvin Guillard at UFC on FX 1 and won via a first-round rear naked choke. Won the submission of the night bonus.
May 2012: Fought Nate Diaz at UFC on FOX 3, and lost via a second-round guillotine choke. This marked Miller's first submission loss.
Dec. 2012: Faced Joe Lauzon at UFC 155 as a replacement and won the bout via unanimous decision. This fight won the fight of the night bonus, and also gave Miller the most wins in lightweight history.
Apr. 2013: Faced Pat Healy at UFC 159 and lost via third-round submission. Despite the loss, the fight won a fight of the night bonus. Due to Healy later testing positive for marijuana, the result of the bout was overturned to a no contest.
Dec. 2013: Faced Fabrício Camões at UFC 168, and Miller won via an armbar submission in the first round.
Apr. 2014: Faced Yancy Medeiros at UFC 172, and won the fight via a first-round submission.
Jul. 2014: Faced Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 45 and lost via TKO in the second round.
Apr. 2015: Had a fight against Beneil Dariush at UFC on FOX 15 and lost via unanimous decision.
Jul. 2015: Faced Danny Castillo at UFC on FOX 16 as a replacement fight, and won the fight via a split decision.
Dec. 2015: Faced Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight Night 80 and lost the fight via a second-round submission. Miller and Chiesa won the fight of the night bonus award.
Mar. 2016: Faced Diego Sanchez at UFC 196 but lost the fight via unanimous decision.
Jul. 2016: Faced Takanori Gomi at UFC 200, and won the fight via a first-round TKO.
Aug. 2016: Made a quick turn-around to rematch Lauzon at UFC on FOX 21, and won the fight via split decision. This resulted in Miller's fifth fight of the night bonus award.
Nov. 2016: Faced Thiago Alves at UFC 205, and he won via a unanimous decision.
Feb. 2017: Faced Dustin Poirier at UFC 208 and lost the fight via a majority decision. This match earned the fight of the night bonus.
Jul. 2017: Debuted the 'A-10' nickname. Faced Anthony Pettis at UFC 213 and lost via unanimous decision.
Oct. 2017: Faced Francisco Trinaldo at UFC Fight Night 119 and lost via unanimous decision.
Apr. 2018: Faced Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night 128 but lost the fight via a first-round knockout.
Sep. 2018: Faced Alex White at UFC 228, and won via a first-round submission. Miller became first fighter to reach 30 fights within the UFC.
Dec. 2018: Faced Oliveira in a rematch at UFC on FOX 31 and lost via a first-round submission.
Apr. 2019: Faced Jason Gonzalez at UFC Fight Night: Jacaré vs. Hermansson, and he won via submission in the first round. This earned Miller his first performance of the night bonus award.
Aug. 2019: Faced Clay Guida at UFC on ESPN 5 and won the fight via first-round technical submission.
Feb. 2020: Faced Scott Holtzman at UFC Fight Night 167 and lost via a unanimous decision. The fight earned the fight of the night bonus award and marked Miller's 45th pro fight.
Jun. 2020: Faced Roosevelt Robert at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov and won via a verbal submission in the first round. This earned Miller his second performance of the night bonus.
Aug. 2020: Faced Vinc Pichel at UFC 252 and lost the fight via a unanimous decision.
Apr. 2021: Faced Joe Solecki at UFC on ABC 2 event and lost via a unanimous decision.
Sep. 2021: Miller was scheduled to faced Nikolas Motta at UFC Fight Night 192 but ultimately tested positive for COVID-19. This marked the first time that Miller pulled out of a fight in his entire career.
Oct. 2021: Faced Erick Gonzalez at UFC Fight Night 195 and won the fight via a round two knockout. This earned him a performance of the night bonus.
Feb. 2022: Miller gets to face Motta at UFC Fight Night 201 and wins via a second-round TKO. With the victory, Miller tied Cerrone for the most wins in UFC history at 23 wins.
Jul. 2022: Miller was booked to face Bobby Green at UFC 276 but, after Green pulled out of the fight, Miller faced Cerrone at welterweight. Miller won the fight via a second-round submission, thus setting the record for the most wins in UFC history.
Feb. 2023: Faced Alexander Hernandez and lost the fight via unanimous decision.
Jun. 2023: Faced short notice replacement Jesse Butler at UFC on ESPN 46, and Miller won via a knockout just 23 seconds into the fight. This marked Miller's fourth performance of the night bonus.
Jan. 2024: Faced Gabriel Benítez at UFC Fight Night 234 and won via a third-round submission, extending the UFC record for most wins. The fight earned him his fifth performance of the night bonus.
Apr. 2024: Scheduled to face Green at UFC 300.
Miller has accomplished more than most and stands as one of the greats amongst his contemporaries. For all that and more, this is why Miller remains one of the most respected and his fight at UFC 300 is one of the most highly-anticipated of the event.