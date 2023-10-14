What time does Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis start?
Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will finally meet at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, October 14. Here is what time you can expect the pair to make their walks to the ring.
The world of boxing gets another major event on Saturday, October 14. Live from Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, the MF & DAZN: X Series 10 event is billed as 'Judgement Day', and features a double main event.
KSI and Tommy Fury will close out the event, with their battle for the MFB cruiserweight title. The penultimate fight on the card will be a match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.
The match-up between Paul and Danis has become a personal one, with the two trading psychological attacks on and off of social media. At the Manchester Arena, the two meet in a heavyweight bout that is set to go six rounds.
The two final matches could see definitive ends to the in-ring competition, as well as ends to the rivalries. The event could also fuel several other feuds, as has been the case with a number of these boxing events.
The card is set to feature 11 fights, including those on the preliminary card. But all eyes will be on the double main event that will close out the event.
The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis main card is set to begin at 2pm ET/11am PT. Here is what time you can expect Paul and Danis to make their walks to the ring ahead of their fight.
What time does Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis start?
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Main Card Start Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
- Paul vs. Danis walks (approximately): 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 2 pm ET/ 11 am PT with the main event walks scheduled for 5 pm ET/ 2 pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.