What time does UFC Vegas 82 start?
UFC Vegas 82 takes place on Saturday, November 18 and will have Brendan Allen going up against Paul Craig in the main event. Here is what time you can expect the action to begin.
The UFC returns with yet another exciting night of action on Saturday, Nov. 18. UFC Vegas 82 features 14 fights to keep combat sports fans entertained as the 2023 year nears its close.
Following the UFC's takeover at Madison Square Garden and New York for UFC 285, the promotion switches coasts for a fight night at home base. The UFC APEX once more hosts a fight night that could witness the rise of title challengers and potential titleholders too.
The main event of the evening will be a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Paul Craig. This will be quite the clash of styles as Allen has had 13 of his wins come by way of submission and Craig matches that with 11 of his finishes happening in the first round.
The penultimate fight on the card will be a battle between Ecuador's Michael Morales and Australia's Jake Matthews. Morales remains undefeated in his professional career whilst Matthews is coming off of a second-round submission victory, and they meet in a bout that could provide a glimpse into the welterweight division's trajectory.
11 nations are set to be represented on the UFC Vegas 82 card, with the USA having the most athletes. Only four of the 28 athletes set to step into the Octagon are currently ranked, and this makes for an exciting night of action with the fighters looking to prove themselves in a major way.
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
- Prelim start Time: 2 p.m ET/11 a.m PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 5pm ET/2pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.