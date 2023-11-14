UFC Vegas 82: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig fight card, start time, channel guide, betting odds
Everything you need to know about UFC Vegas 82.
By Jaren Kawada
After coming into the UFC with hype behind his name, Brendan Allen has finally found his groove and is currently on the best run of his career. Allen, the UFC's No. 10 ranked middleweight, takes on Paul Craig in the main event of UFC Vegas 82 at the UFC Apex.
In the co-main event, rising prospect Michael Morales will face the toughest test of his young career to date against the Australian Jake Matthews. The rest of the card also features more fan-favorite names including Jonathan Pearce, Joanderson Brito, Chase Hooper and Amanda Ribas.
The entire card features four ranked fighters and four Dana White's Contender Series Season 7 winners making their UFC debut.
UFC Vegas 82 fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 5 p.m. ET
- Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig
- Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews
- Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt
- Peyton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas
- Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic
PRELIMINARY CARD | 2 p.m. ET
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito
- Chad Anhelinger vs. Jose Johnson
- Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
- Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado
- Jeka Saragih vs. Lucas Alexander
- Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez
- Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta
- Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam
UFC Vegas 82 betting odds
Currently, on DraftKings Sportsbook, Brendan Allen is priced as a massive favorite over submission artist Paul Craig. Allen opened as a -310 favorite but is currently listed at -395 and can be found on some sites at an even larger number. The underdog Craig is lined at +310.
In the co-main event, Michael Morales also opens as a sizeable -270 favorite over the veteran Jake Matthews, who comes back at +220. Peyton Talbott is the biggest favorite on the card at -550 over Nick Aguirre.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.