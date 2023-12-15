What time does UFC 296 start?
UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16 and will have two titles on the line. Here is what time you can expect the action to begin.
UFC 296 fight week is upon us and, whilst the week is filled with several events, all eyes remain on the final pay-per-view on the UFC's calendar for the year. UFC 296 features two title fights and emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The main event of the evening will be for the welterweight title, as Leon 'Rocky' Edwards goes up against Colby 'Chaos' Covington. Following Edwards' successful first defense against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286, it was announced that Covington would return to the octagon to be the next title challenger. At UFC 296, the two finally meet for their match.
The co-main event will be a rematch in the flyweight division and, this time, the stakes will be higher than the first time. 'The Cannibal' Alexandre Pantoja claimed the 125-pound gold at UFC 290 and, at UFC 296, he makes his first defense against Brandon 'Raw Dawg' Royval, and the two have met before in August 2021.
The card features a total of 13 fights with five of them on the early prelims, and the remaining eight split evenly between the prelims and main card. There are several fights to watch out for, including the main card curtain-raiser bout between Tony Ferguson and Paddy Pimblett.
What time does UFC 296 start?
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 16
- Prelim start time: 6pm ET/3pm PT
- Main card start time: 10pm ET/7pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12am ET/9pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 10pm ET/7pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12am ET/9pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.