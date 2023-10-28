What time does Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou start?
What time can fight fans expect the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou to begin? Here is the answer.
The heavily anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is set to finally go down on Saturday, October 28. Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will play host to one of the biggest fight night events of the year.
Known as 'The Gypsy King', Fury is the WBC heavyweight champion and has held the title since February 2020. Fury is often considered one of the best boxers in the world and is known for his tight defense which has assisted him in being undefeated in his 34-fight career.
Ngannou is the former UFC heavyweight champion, and he made headlines for walking away from the promotion before eventually signing a groundbreaking deal with the PFL. Since then, the world has been waiting for 'The Predator' to make his presence felt once more in an arena of combat.
This is a bout that brings together the best of the world of combat sports, as boxing and MMA clash. Whilst Fury is a seasoned professional ready to welcome his opponent to the sport, Ngannou will be making his maiden trip to the ring looking to stun his opponent and the rest of the world.
The fight is not for a title but Fury and Ngannou will be battling for a different king of title. 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' will fight for the right to be known as "the baddest man on the planet".
The Fury vs. Ngannou card is set to begin at 1pm ET/10am PT and will feature seven fights in total.
What time does Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou start?
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Main Card Start Time: 1pm ET/10am PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT
The Fury vs. Ngannou card is set to get underway at 1pm ET/10am PT with the main event walks scheduled for approximately 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding bouts.