Battle of the Baddest: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card announced
Everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card.
By Amy Kaplan
Battle of the Baddest: Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is looking to be potentially one of the biggest boxing fights in recent memory. The main event is a scrap between boxing's best, Fury, and MMA's best, Ngannou, in a battle for heavyweight bragging rights.
"Big Francis Ngannou is here today," Fury said at a press conference ahead of the fight. "He's on my hit list in an exhibition fight, however he wants it: in a cage, in a boxing ring, boxing gloves, UFC gloves, we can make it happen. I think everyone wants to see it. He's a monster of a guy, I'm a monster of a guy, so it will be a clash of the titans for sure."
Fury's title will not be on the line. According to ESPN, the fight will take place in a regulation boxing ring under boxing rules, including three ringside judges using the 10-point must system.
But there's other fights on the card and on Oct. 13, the full official undercard was announced. Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye will compete for the for the British Heavyweight title, according to a press release.
How to watch Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
When: October 28
Where: Boulevard Hall in Saudi Arabia
Channel: ESPN PPV
Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main card)
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight card
- Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou
- Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye
- Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean
- Carlos Takam vs Martin Bakole
- Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Anthony Wright
- Moses Itauma vs Istvan Bernath
- Jack McGann vs Alcibiade Duran