What time does Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland start?
What time can fight fans expect the main event UFC middleweight championship fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland to begin? Here's the answer.
The UFC makes a return to Sydney, Australia with a stacked 12-fight card for UFC 293. The main event of the evening will be the middleweight championship fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.
Israel Adesanya successfully regained the middleweight title from Alex Pereira at UFC 287. Now, his second reign faces its first threat in Sean Strickland.
The Australasia region is familiar to 'The Last Stylebender' and has been the grounds for several memorable moments in his career. At UFC 293, Adesanya looks to start off his second reign with the 185-pound division gold in dominant fashion.
Sean Strickland looks to derail the champion's comeback by pulling a major upset in Sydney. Strickland is currently ranked no. 5 in the UFC middleweight rankings and found himself in this position after the number one contender, Dricus du Plessis, was unable to compete at this event and Strickland availed himself to step up to the challenge.
Strickland is the former King of the Cage middleweight champion and, at UFC 293, he gets the chance to shift into the top position of the UFC's 185-pound division. This is an opportunity that he looks to make the most of and he hopes to walk away having earned more fight fans' respect.
The rivalry between Adesanya and Strickland is a heated one and it reaches its boiling point at UFC 293. They will close off an exciting and promising 12-fight card live from 'Emerald City'.
The UFC 293 main card is set to begin at 10pm ET/7pm PT and will feature 5 fights. Here is what time you can expect Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland to make their walks to the octagon ahead of their fight.
What time does Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland start?
- Date: Saturday, September 9
- Main Card Start Time: 10pm ET / 7pm PT
- Main event walks (approximately): 12am ET (Sunday)/ 9pm PT
The main card is set to get underway at 10 pm ET/ 7pm PT with the main event walks scheduled for 12am ET/9pm PT. These times could change, depending on the timing of the preceding main card bouts.