What fights are on this weekend? List of boxing cards set for July 25-27
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans are set for this week with UFC 304 taking place on Saturday, July 27. The card features two title fights in Manchester, England, and a British-heavy fight card. But boxing fans have quite a few more options about what they can watch this weekend. Cards will start as early as July 25 and run through the weekend. Here are a few of the cards fans can tune in for.
Boxing cards set for July 25
MAIN EVENT: Justis Huni vs. Troy Pilcher
PROMOTION: Tasman Fighters
LOCATION: Fortitude Valley, Brisbane, Australia
HOW TO WATCH: DAZN
Boxing cards set for July 26
MAIN EVENT: Jan Paul Rivera vs. Justin Goodson
PROMOTION: Most Valuable Promotions
LOCATION: Orlando, Florida
HOW TO WATCH: DAZN
MAIN EVENT: Omar Trinidad vs. Viktor Slavinskyi
PROMOTION: 360 Promotions
LOCATION: Commerce, California
HOW TO WATCH: UFC Fight Pass
Boxing cards set for July 27
MAIN EVENT: Claressa Shields vs. Vanessa Lepage Joanisse
PROMOTION: Salita Promotions
LOCATION: Detroit, Michigan
HOW TO WATCH: DAZN
MAIN EVENT: Joe Joyce vs. Derek Chisora
PROMOTION: Queensbury
LOCATION: Greenwich, London
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+
MAIN EVENT: Jose Rodolfo Macias vs. Orlando Zepeda
PROMOTION: Round Zero Fight Night
LOCATION: Monterrey, Nuevo León, México
HOW TO WATCH: YouTube
The biggest event on this list is probably the Claressa Shields fight which takes place in her hometown of Detroit. The self-proclaimed GWOAT is fighting Canadian, Vanessa Lepage Joanisse. Shields is returning to the boxing ring for the first time since her win over Kelsey DeSantis in PFL (under MMA rules) She hasn't lost a fight since her MMA fight with Abby Montes at PFL 10 in 2021 and she's been going between MMA and boxing rules since then. She's rumored to be working on a rematch with Savannah Marshall under MMA rules for PFL, though that fight has yet to be booked.