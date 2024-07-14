What countries are in the 2024 Summer Olympics for boxing?
The 2024 Summer Olympics draw near, and it is quite a stacked event. There are 329 events across 32 sports, and boxing will be one of the featured sports.
Boxing has a long-standing history in the Olympics, with the sport being introduced to the Games at the third-ever showcase in 1904. Since then, boxing has been contested at every Summer Olympic Games with the exception of the 1912 Summer Olympics in Stockholm, because Sweden's law banned the sport at the time.
The 2008 Summer Olympics took place in Beijing, China, and those were the final games with boxing as a male-only event. The women's divisions were introduced at the 2012 Summer Olympics, which took place in London, England.
The United States has been crowned the best nation in the sport of boxing at the Games a total seven times. They are tied with Cuba for first place, as that nation also has been awarded that accolade seven times.
For the 2024 Summer Olympics, there are a total of 13 weight classes in boxing - seven for males and six for females. The boxing events remain the cornerstone of combat sports at the Olympics.
The 2016 Summer Olympics, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, saw male athletes no longer have to wear protective headgear (although females are still required to wear it). The 10-point must scoring system was also introduced in 2016, and these have continued since then.
The most awarded nation in boxing at the Summer Olympics is the USA. With 50 gold medals, 27 silver, and 40 bronze, the nation has a total of 117 medals.
In second place, Cuba comes in with an accumulative 78 medals, with 41 of those being gold. Great Britain is third with a total 62 medals, with 20 of those being gold.
Famous names that have stepped into the boxing ring at the Olympic Games include Joe Frazier, George Foreman, and Muhammad Ali. This is a great stage to showcase up-and-coming amateur boxers before they go professional.
The 2024 Summer Olympics will be taking place in Paris, France and its surrounding metropolitan areas. The boxing events will run over a period of two weeks from Saturday, July 27 until Saturday, August 10.
The prelims phase will take place at the Arena Paris Nord whilst the final phase will be at the Roland Garros Stadium, which is known for hosting the French Open events of tennis. Across 13 events, there will be a total of 248 competitors.
But which countries do these 248 athletes represent?
Countries in the 2024 Summer Olympics for boxing
At the 2024 Summer Olympics, there are a total of 67 countries represented. With the inclusion of the Refugee Olympic Team, this brings the total to 68 National Olympic Committees.
Australia has the most amount of athletes, with a total of 12 athletes in boxing. Uzbekistan comes in second with 11 athletes.
Brazil, Ireland, and Kazakhstan are tied for third position in terms of numbers. All three of those nations have 10 competitors each.
The United States has eight competitors at the 2024 Summer Olympics for boxing. Cuba has five athletes for the Games.
Here is a list of all the countries taking part in the boxing events:
- Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan
- Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria
- Canada, Cape Verde, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cuba
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Denmark, Dominican Republic
- Ecuador, Egypt
- Finland, France
- Georgia, Germany, Great Britain
- Haiti, Hungary
- India, Ireland, Italy
- Japan, Jordan
- Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan
- Mali, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Montenegro
- Netherlands, Nigeria, North Korea, Norway
- Palestine, Panama, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico
- Refugee Olympic Team, Romania, Samoa, Serbia, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden
- Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tonga, Tunisia, Turkey
- Ukraine, United States, Uzbekistan
- Venezuela, Vietnam
- Zambia
Follow along as FanSided MMA provides all the latest news and stories from the 2024 Summer Olympics and all combat sports.