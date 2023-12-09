How to watch UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez for free online
On Dec. 9, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of the brightest prospects in the bantamweight division walk into the Octagon knowing that a win could propel them into the next tier of fighters, and one step closer to the title.
No.7 ranked Song Yadong (20-7-1) did not get the homecoming he expected as the card was shifted to the UFC APEX from Shanghai, China, but knows that a win over the No. 15 ranked Chris Gutierrez (20-5) would push him back into a top five spot.
Both men were seemingly on their way up before stumbling, with Song losing to Cory Sandhagen and Gutierrez to Pedro Munhoz, however, they both bounced back and will be looking to make it two wins in a row after Saturday concludes.
That's far from it though. UFC Vegas 83 also brings us a pair of light heavyweight veterans looking to make one final push into the title picture when No. 8 Anthony Smith (37-18) faces No. 11 Khalil Rountree Jr. (12-5) along with a number of high profile you don't want to miss.
