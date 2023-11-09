Watch the UFC 295 press conference live stream
Here's the live stream to watch the full UFC 295 pre-fight press conference.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 295 pre-fight press conference will air on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT featuring main card fighters Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall. Also expected to attend is UFC president Dana White.
You'll be able to watch the whole things right here live, so bookmark this and come back when it's time.
The UFC hasn't announced who else might be at the presser but there's a chance they'll bring the full main card which could include the following fighters: Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, Matt Frevola, Benoit Saint Denis, Diego Lopes, and Pat Sabatini.
UFC 295 fight card
MAIN CARD | PPV | 10 p.m. ET
- Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira - For the vacant light heavyweight title
- Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall - For the interim heavyweight title
- Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern
- Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Stephen Erceg vs. Alessandro Costa
- Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Roosevelt Roberts
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 6 p.m. ET
- Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen
- John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers