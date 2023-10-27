Watch Sheena Bathory's viral Power Slap 5 knockout (Video)
Sheena Bathory is Power Slap's new star striker and here's why.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC president Dana White has been saying that the Power Slap videos are doing great numbers on social media and we saw that with Sheena Bathory's knockout of Christine Wolmarans from Power Slap 5.
At press time, Bathory's knockout highlight has reached nearly 100,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments on Power Slap's official Instagram account. On the official TikTok account, it has been viewed 1 million times. That's more than double what the champions (all men) received on their videos.
Even looking at FanSided MMA's editor Amy Kaplan's TikTok, it's been viewed more than 500,000 times and has more than 12,000 likes. Not too shabby for an account with just under 30 followers when it was posted.
The match was historic for Power Slap as it was the first official women's match. Bathory defeated Wolmarans on her second attempt.
After her match, Bathory called out fellow Judoka, Ronda Rousey for her next slap match. If that were to happen, it might break the internet, but White says he doesn't think it's even up for discussion.