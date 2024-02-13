WATCH: Sedriques Dumas filmed himself getting arrested
- Sedriques Dumas has been arrested again
- This time he filmed the moments before getting put into handcuffs
- Dumas has a long history of arrests
By Amy Kaplan
Sedriques Dumas is in trouble with the law again but this time he's taking matters into his own hands.
According to TMZ, Escambia County jail records show that the UFC fighter was booker and charged with battery after a standoff with police which he filmed and shared on social media.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 13
The video shows Dumas getting into a verbal argument with several law enforcement officers after they responded to a disturbance.
"I'm beyond f***ing pissed ... I'm just walking to blow off steam and she want to come at me and tell me I'm disrupting?" he said in the video.
The police say they were responding to a call from a woman who said "her boyfriend was banging on the door and ringing the doorbell."
Sedriques Dumas has a history with the law
Dumas is not unfamiliar with the police. In 2016 he was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly assaulting the mother of his children. He pleaded no contest and was sentances to "12 months probation and pay the following court costs: $273 mandatory court costs, $201 domestic violence Trust Fund and $151 Rape Crisis Trust Fund. The court also required Dumas to complete a domestic violence intervention program, be subject to drug and alcohol testing and have no contact with the victim," according to Bloody Elbow.
Prior to that he was arrested in 2015 for "aggravated assault with a deadly weapon" but was acquitted. In 2016 he was charged with resisting arrest and found guility.
He also has records involving loitering or prowling, several vehicular-related crimes, and shop lifting.
Dumas won his way into the UFC with a win on DWCS in 2022. He lost his debut via submission and has won two back-to-back since. He's currently scheduled to fight Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC Atlantic City.