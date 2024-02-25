Watch scary knockout after massive brawl breaks out in the UFC Mexico crowd
- Several fans were fighting in the stands at UFC Mexico
- It's unclear how it started or ended
- Many of the fans appear to be injured as a result
By Adam Stocker
The fans were a little too ready for a night of fights at UFC Mexico. A massive brawl broke out in a section of the arena with several rows of fans involved, while others left their seats to get out of danger.
The brawl had close to 10 people throwing punches. At least three separate men get knocked down, one looks to be knocked completely out. One individual knocked out two different people.
After knocking out one person, the man stepped over to the other side of the aisle and knocked out a second man with a straight left. The man immediately fell backward and started rolling down the arena stairs in a very scary scene.
Watch the fight from several angles.
To make it even scarier, security was nowhere to be seen. Usually when a fight breaks out, security can be seen running in a matter of seconds. In the video circulating online, fans continue to throw punches for more than 10 seconds without any security guard rushing in to stop the fights.
Fights in the crowd have become a regularly occurring event at UFC events over the past year. The fights aren't exclusive to fans. At UFC 296, Sean Strickland jumped two rows of seats to start a fight with Dricus du Plessis. The following month, Strickland would lose his middleweight title to du Plessis at UFC 297 in Toronto.