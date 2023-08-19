Watch Larissa Pacheco's historic knockout of Olena Kolesnyk from every angle (VIDEO)
Larissa Pacheco secured the fastest finish in PFL women's history and advanced to the PFL Finals.
By Amy Kaplan
Larissa Pacheco's goal this 2023 PFL season was to make history by being the first PFL fighter to earn titles in two different divisions. She hasn't secured that historic moment yet but on Friday night she made history in a different way.
Pacheco achieved the fastest finish in PFL women's history by beating her previous record and knocking out Olena Kolesnyk in just 14 seconds during the PFL Playoffs in New York City.
With that win, Pacheco advances to the PFL Finals where she'll fight Marina Mokhnatkina who advanced to the PFL Finals with her first-round submission of Amber Leibrock.
Watch Larissa Pacheco's record-breaking KO from all angles
Pacheco shot to stardom after defeating Kayla Harrison, the face of PFL in the finals during the 2022 season.
So far, four of the six division finals have been decided with the final NYC event hosting the final four fights to deterime the PFL Finals for the remaining two divisions.
PFL Finals card (so far)
- Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov (heavyweight)
- Josh Silveira va. Impa Kasanganay (light heavyweight)
- TBD vs. TBD (welterweight)
- TBD vs. TBD (lightweight)
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga (featherweight)
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina (women's featherweight)
The final event of the playoffs takes place on Wednesday, August 23, and will host two lightweight playoff fights: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos and Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda. It will also play host to two welterweight scraps: Carlos Leal vs. Sadibou Sy and Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro.