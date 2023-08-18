PFL Playoffs results: Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene highlights
PFL Playoffs for the 2023 season continues with action from the heavyweights and women's featherweights. Here are all the highlights from the event.
The PFL continues on the fast-track to the championship final, set to take place in late November. This week, the finalists of the heavyweight and women's featherweight divisions will be determined in the second playoff event of the year.
The PFL begins their two-week stay at The Theater at MSG in New York with this 10-fight card, which promises to be an explosive one all around the card. The top four of the heavyweight and women's featherweight divisions go to battle against each other, in an effort to attain PFL gold and the $1,000,000 prize money.
The first semi-final to grace the Smart Cage will be the showdown between Marina Mokhnatkina and Amber Leibrock, who hold the number 2 and number 3 spots respectively in the women's featherweight division. The other women's featherweight division offering will be between fan-favourite Larissa Pacheco and Olena Kolesnyk, with the two also serving as the co-main event of the evening.
The heavyweight division's first semi-final will be no. 1-ranked Denis Goltsov going up against Jordan Heiderman, who currently holds the forth spot. The night will come to a close with another 265-pound showdown between Renan Ferreira and Maurice Greene.
PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights and women's featherweights is a an exciting card, which will also feature other fights in the build-up to the semi-finals of the night.
Several (four!) fights were scrapped in the lead up to the card leaving just seven fights on the card, including the four playoff bouts.
PFL Playoffs: Heavyweights and women's featherweights results
PFL Playoffs main Card (ESPN, ESPN+) - 9pm ET/6pm PT
Renan Ferreira vs. Maurice Greene
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Renan Ferreira defeated Maurice Greene via KO, Round 1, 4:46 – advances to PFL Fi
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Larissa Pacheco defeated Olena Kolesnyk via TKO, Round 1 - 0:14 advances to PFL Finals
Denis Goltsov vs. Jordan Heiderman
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Denis Goltsov defeated Jordan Heiderman via submission (arm triangle choke) – 4:16advances to PFL Finals
Marina Mokhnatkina vs. Amber Leibrock
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Marina Mokhnatkina defeated Amber Leibrock via submission (armbar), Round 1 - 1:45 winner advances to PFL Finals
Nate Kelly vs. Damion Nelson
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Nate Kelly defeated Damion Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
PFL Playoffs prelims (ESPN, ESPN+) - 7pm ET/4pm PT
Danilo Marques vs. Satoshi Ishii
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Danilo Marques defeated Satoshi Ishii via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Kaytlin Neil vs. Maíra Mazar
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Maira Mazar defeated Kaytlin Neil via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)