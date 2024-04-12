Watch: Kayla Harrison looks shredded as she makes bantamweight debut for UFC 300
Kayla Harrison successfully made weight ahead of her UFC bantamweight debut.
Kayla Harrison's move down to bantamweight for her highly-anticipated UFC debut is already off to a great start. Harrison successfully made the bantamweight limit at the UFC 300 official weigh-ins, weighing in at 136 pounds. She looked shredded on the scales and silenced any concerns about her physique ahead of fight night.
Harrison breathed a visible sigh of relief after successfully making the bantamweight limit, and physically she looked great on the scales. Harrison will face former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm in her promotional debut at UFC 300. Her move from the PFL to the UFC was one of the biggest free-agent signings in recent MMA history.
Harrison's move down to bantamweight was a massive cut after fighting at lightweight (155 pounds) for the majority of her career. She won back-to-back PFL women's lightweight titles during her time competing in the league season.
Kayla Harrison makes weight with ease ahead of UFC 300
After her UFC signing was first announced, Harrison's bantamweight move raised eyebrows across the sport. Despite a plethora of questions about how she'd make the bantamweight limit, she passed the pre-UFC 300 test on the scales.
After the dismantling of the UFC women's featherweight division in 2023, Harrison's UFC signing seemed doubtful. But, she's put all speculation to rest and seems in peak shape as she makes final preparations for UFC 300.
Harrison earned her first Olympic gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, before winning a second straight gold medal in 2016. She made her professional MMA debut in June 2018.
Harrison is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes of all time. Before she began her MMA career, she won two Olympic gold medals in women's judo. Harrison's judo success translated seamlessly into the MMA cage. She won her first 15 professional fights before a loss to Larissa Pacheco at the 2022 PFL Championships.
Harrison got back in the win column in November, defeating Aspen Ladd in a catchweight bout at the 2023 PFL Championships. She signed with the UFC just weeks after the victory. Harrison will face a tall task for her promotional debut at UFC 300. Holm is an International Boxing Hall of Famer and has a wealth of UFC-caliber experience. Holm is looking to get back on track after a loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July 2023, which was later overturned to a no-contest. Before the Silva fight, she won three of her previous four fights.
Despite the anticipation of her first appearance under the UFC spotlight, Harrison is a massive betting favorite at UFC 300. After making weight, the former PFL superstar can focus on making a statement in her UFC debut.