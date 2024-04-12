UFC 300 weigh-in results, live stream
Watch every fighter weigh in for their UFC 300 bouts right here.
UFC 300 has finally arrived, and the fight week festivities are fully underway. The 13-fight card is a stacked one that could certainly be a highlight in the UFC's 2024 calendar, as well as the promotion's entire history.
The main event of the evening will see Alex Pereira make his first title defense of the light heavyweight gold, and he does so against Jamahal Hill. A former champion in his own right, Hill makes his return following an Achilles tendon injury that has sidelined him since January 2023, looking to regain the title he never lost.
The co-main event is a major one for the nation of China as Zhang Weili defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan. This will be Weili's second title defense in this second reign with the 125-pound gold.
Justin Gaethje will put his BMF championship on the line in a highly-anticipated battle against Max Holloway. With Gaethje being a former interim titleholder and Holloway being an undisputed champion in the past, these two lightweights will go into battle with a different title on the line.
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will also be making his return to the Octagon following his injuries in 2023, and he does so against Arman Tsarukyan. The main card curtain-raiser will be the sole middleweight bout on the card as Bo Nickal goes up against Cody Brundage.
Former light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka will also be in action at the event, as he meets Aleksandar Rakić who is looking to have a comeback moment of his own. No. 8-ranked Calvin Kattar will be tasked with welcoming the former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to the featherweight division.
The UFC 300 event will also witness the arrival of 2019 and 2021 PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison, as she makes her promotional debut. She does so against the UFC's former bantamweight champion Holly Holm.
The event will witness Jim Miller's 45th professional fight, as he faces Bobby Green. Miller will also be making history by becoming the only fighter in the promotion's history to appear on the UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300 cards.
The event has so much more in-store, with a total of 13 fights set to take place. The event will be one for the ages, as the promotion celebrates its monumental 300th numbered event.
Before the fights take place in the UFC Octagon, the fighters have one final step - to prove successful at the weigh-ins. All 26 fighters will take to the scale, and aim to accomplish the final step before their eventual walks into the cage.
UFC 300 official weigh-in results
- Alex Pereira (205) vs. Jamahal Hill (205)
- Zhang Weili (115) vs. Yan Xiaonan (115)
- Justin Gaethje (156) vs. Max Holloway (156)
- Charles Oliveira (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)
- Bo Nickal (186) vs. Cody Brundage (186)
- Jiří Procházka (206) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (206)
- Calvin Kattar (145.5) vs. Aljamain Sterling (146)
- Holly Holm (136) vs. Kayla Harrison (136)
- Sodiq Yusuff (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)
- Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (156)
- Jéssica Andrade (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)
- Bobby Green (156) vs. Jim Miller (155)
- Deiveson Figueiredo (135.5) vs. Cody Garbrandt (136)