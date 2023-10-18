WATCH: Did Justin Gaethje just injure Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 open workouts?
Kamaru Usman says "something popped" during his UFC 294 open workout.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC open workouts are rare these days but they hosted one for UFC 294 on Wednesday and it might be the last time they do it.
While working out with BMF champion Justin Gaethje, it appears that former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman might have injured himself.
After a toss you can hear Gaethje quitely ask if Usman is ok and he whispers "something just popped.”
They exited the mats shortly after.
After the video began making its rounds on social media, Gaethje took to Twitter in an attempt to change the narrative.
"He said I’m good or something like that. I thought he hit his head on the mat. I asked him if he hit his head in this clip when we got up and he said no," Gaethje wrote.
He also https://x.com/Justin_Gaethje/status/1714679878073844159?s=20 that Usman said, "He actually said I’m gunna go with cosmo to be exact." He was referring to Cosmo Alexander who he started hitting pads with shortly after the video was taken.
Usman is stepping in to replace Paulo Costa who was forced out if his fight with Khamzat Chimaev due to a very serious infection on his elbow.
Ahead of their match-up Usman sang the praises of Chimaev.
“I think he’s as advertised. He’s very tough, he’s big, he could strike, he could wrestle, he can grapple, he can do it all. So can I. I think he’s as advertised, but you don’t know until you know," he said at media day. “Ignorance is bliss sometimes. I give him all the props in the world. He’s definitely done everything he needed to do with what he’s been presented with, but iPhone Pros don’t fit in certain pockets. You might need just a regular iPhone. They both take good pictures, and they both work just fine.”
At press time there's been no confirmation of Usman's condition but we'll be following it carefully and update when any new information is learned.