Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira full fight for free ahead of UFC 295 (Video)
Rewatch the fight of the year classic between Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira ahead of UFC 295.
By Rami Hanna
UFC 295 is headlined by Jiri Prochazka challenging Alex Pereira for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Ahead of the fight, fans can witness the chaos between Prochazka and Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 all over again.
In the build-up to his first championship bout, Prochazka demolished all challengers to become the No. 1 contender. In his UFC debut, Prochazka knocked out Volkan Oezdemir in the second round at UFC 251, he followed that win up by headlining his first card in 2021 where he'd go on to defeat the former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes in the second round with a spinning elbow to earn his first crack at gold against Teixeira at UFC 275.
Prochazka has been out of action since December 2022 when he had to pull out of his scheduled rematch against Teixeira and vacate the title due to an injury to his right shoulder. He puts his 12-fight winning streak on the line against Pereira, the former middleweight champion at UFC 295 in a battle to see who is the best in the light heavyweight division.
Jiri Prochazka shocked the world with a last-minute submission victory over Glover Teixeira to claim the light heavyweight title at UFC 275
The battle between Teixeira and Prochazka was awarded Fight of the Night honors before winning Fight of the Year from the UFC and the World MMA Awards. Both men came out gunning for each other's heads and after Prochazka reversed Teixeira's transition, he was able to land crucial ground and pound before sinking in the choke at the last twenty-nine seconds of the final round to win the light heavyweight championship.
Prochazka will look to rewrite his short reign when he steps inside of the octagon at UFC 295 in New York at Madison Square Garden against Pereira in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight gold.