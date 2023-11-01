Watch insane FOTY candidate Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos full fight for free
Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos is on YouTube for free, watch it before the PFL Finals take place.
By Amy Kaplan
During the PFL Playoffs, MMA fans were gifted with arguably one of the best MMA fights of the year when Clay Collard and Shane Burgos stepped into the smart cage for their lightweight playoff bout.
The fight went three full rounds of absolute violence and now PFL is sharing it, in full, for free ahead of Collard's fight with last season's champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the PFL Finals.
We almost didn't even get this fight. Burgos was a fill in for Natan Schulte who was removed from the PFL Playoffs after he was penalized for his low-energy fight with his friend and teammate Raush Manfio.
Ahead of the fight, Burgos says he didn't think Burgos even deserved to be in the Playoffs.
“The fans are raving about it because of me,” Collard said at a PFL media day. “They want to see me fight Shane. They don’t want to see Shane fight me. I’m stoked to fight him. They’ve been putting his face all over everything. You log into ESPN and you type in PFL, his face is the first ugly mug you see, and that annoys me. I’m ready to get in there and punch him.”
PFL Finals fight card
MAIN CARD
- Clay Collard vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier TITLE FIGHT
- Renan Ferreira vs. Denis Goltsov TITLE FIGHT
- Larissa Pacheco vs. Marina Mokhnatkina TITLE FIGHT
- Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov TITLE FIGHT
- Josh Silveira vs. Impa Kasanganay TITLE FIGHT
- Kayla Harrison vs. Julia Budd
- Ray Cooper III vs. Derek Brunson
UNDERCARD
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Gabriel Braga TITLE FIGHT
- Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Joel Galarza Lopez
- Bubba Jenkins vs. Chris Wade
- Khai Wu vs. Phil Caracappa
- Jesse Stirn vs. Josh Blyden
The PFL finals take place on Nov. 24 in Washington, D.C.