Watch Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum live, with results [UPDATED]
Everything you need to know about Gamebred MMA 5: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum.
By Amy Kaplan
A rematch more than 15 years in the making takes place in the main event of the Gamebred MMA 5 bare-knuckle event on Friday, Sept. 8. Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos looks to prove he's still got it when he steps in to face former foe and another former UFC champion Fabricio Werdum. In their first clash, dos Santos secured the win with a TKO but it's been many years since they've squared off and anything could happen this time around.
Elsewhere on the card, are several former UFC fighters or MMA prospects hoping to catch the eye of someone important and working their way into the spotlight.
The full card is live and free on YouTube starting at 8 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch the card right here on the video below.
Gamebred: Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum results
Junior dos Santos vs. Fabricio Werdum
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Junior dos Santos defeated Fabricio Werdum via split decision (30-27, 30-27, 28-29)
Joel Bauman vs. Maki Pitolo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joel Bauman defeated Maki Pitolo via TKO, Round 2 - 2:36
Irwin Rivera vs. Joshua Weems
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joshua Weems defeated Irwin Rivera via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Brandon Davis vs. Ago Huskic
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ago Huskic defeated Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Brandon Jenkins vs. Anthony Njokuani
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Anthony Njokuani defeated Brandon Jenkins via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Joe Penafiel vs. Joey Ruquet
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Joey Ruquet defeated Joe Penafiel via TKO, Round 2 - 3:01
Tyler Hill vs. Jhonasky Sojo
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jhonasky Sojo defeated Tyler Hill via TKO, Round 1 - 4:52
Reggie Northrup vs. Cody Herbert
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Reggie Northrup defeated Cody Herbert via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)
Shahzaib Rindh vs. Carlos Guerra
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Shahzaib Rindh defeated Carlos Guerra via TKO, Round 1 - 2:40
Juan Alvarez vs. Christopher Wingate
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Juan Alvarez defeated Christopher Wingate via submission (heel hook), Round 1 - 0:13