Junior dos Santos looks jacked ahead of bare-knuckle MMA debut (PHOTOS)
Junior dos Santos will fight Fabricio Werdum at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA in September,
By Amy Kaplan
Some fans weren't exactly happy when they heard that 39-year-old former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos was returning to competition.
But after recent open workout images were released, some might be re-thinking that criticism.
On Thursday dos Santos hosted an open workout in Miami, FL ahead of his return at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA on Friday, Sept. 8 from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.
Junior dos Santos predicts he'll 'leave some cuts on Werdum’s face' before knocking him out
He'll be fighting fellow former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum in the main event and spoke to the media about his thoughts on the event.
“The most important part of this fight are the bare knuckles,” said Dos Santos. “I’m ready to leave some cuts on Werdum’s face and knock him out!”
And, if these photos prove anything, he looks to be in incredible shape.
“I float like a butterfly and sting like Junior Dos Santos,” said dos Santos. “I know Muhammad Ali trained here back in the day, and I can feel that energy.”