Watch every angle of fan rushing UFC 297 stage to approach Sean Strickland (Video)
- A fan rushed the stage at the UFC 297 press conference.
- Sean Strickland praised the man.
- No one was seriously hurt in the incident.
By Amy Kaplan
Sean Strickland's popularity has apparently risen to unparalled heights.
During the UFC 297 press conference in Toronto on Jan. 18, a fan rushed the stage and approached the UFC middleweight champion for a handshake. UFC security was all over the guy and he was immediately taken off stage, but Strickland loved every minute of it.
"Let's f*cking go," Strickland yelled to the fan. "F*cking savage."
Here are several angles of the moment in case you missed it live.
No one appears to have been badly hurt in the incident but it did look like several security and the man were dragged to the floor in the process of removing him from the stage.