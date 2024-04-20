Watch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia stream free online
Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney will clash in the ring to settle their bad blood-filled rivalry.
Ryan Garcia and WBC junior welterweight champion Devin Haney will meet in the ring after a chaotic fight week. Boxing fanatics can watch Haney vs. Garcia on DAZN pay-per-view for $69.99. But, not everyone can afford the lofty price tag. While FanSided MMA can't endorse illegal streaming/viewing of Garcia vs. Haney, a search on Reddit could present those with a free opportunity to watch the fights.
Haney vs. Garcia is one of the most anticipated boxing fights of 2024. Despite weeks of building hype, Haney's junior welterweight title won't be on the line, after Garcia missed weight by just over three pounds at Friday's weigh-in. Garcia will forfeit around $600k of his fight purse to Haney, and an additional $500k per pound missed will be honored after the event. If Haney loses to Garcia, the WBO junior welterweight belt will be ruled vacant.
How to watch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia free live stream
Garcia and Haney made a handshake bet during the pre-fight press conference on Thursday. Haney asked Garcia to pay $500k per pound missed, and according to Golden Boy Promotions, Garcia will follow through. According to FanDuel, Haney enters fight night as a -1000 betting favorite over Garcia.
Haney is unbeaten in his professional boxing career with a 31-0 record. He most recently defeated Regis Prograis by unanimous decision to earn the WBC super lightweight championship. Haney's also earned recent victories against the likes of Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr., and Jorge Linares.
Garcia suffered his first professional loss to Gervonta Davis in April 2023 by a seventh-round knockout. He bounced back from the defeat with a knockout victory against Oscar Duarte in December. While a victory over Haney won't earn him a world title, it'll help his case as one of the top boxers in the world, and silence some of his detractors.
The Haney vs. Garcia co-main event features Arnold Barboza Jr. and Sean McComb. Barboza was slated as a potential backup fighter for Garcia vs. Haney should Garcia not be allowed to compete, especially after the significant weight miss. He'll face McComb for the WBO intercontinental title in a clash of top super lightweight contenders.
Garcia's bizarre behavior ahead of the Haney fight has overshadowed the high-profile boxing matchup. After missing weight on Friday, he chugged a beer on stage at the official weigh-in, an apparent shrug to the weight miss. Garcia has also promoted numerous conspiracy theories on his social media pages, prompting immense concern from the boxing community.
Haney vs. Garcia promises high drama at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. FanSided will keep you up to date with all of the latest results and highlights from one of the biggest boxing events of 2024.