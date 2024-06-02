Watch Deontay Wilder get knocked out from every angle (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday, June 1, Deontay Wilder was knocked out by Zhilei Zhang in the main event of the Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5V5 fight card. The card pitted five hand-picked fighters from each promotion to go head-to-head. It was a clean sweep for Queensberry after the brutal knockout.
This is the second loss in a row for Wilder who dropped a decision to Joseph Parker in December. He's won just one fight in his last five dropping back-to-back fights with Tyson Fury before his single win to Robert Helenius.
Now you can watch the fifth round moment from several angles thanks to official highlights from DAZN.
Many wonder if the fight is the last time we see Wilder in the boxing ring. He threw hardly any punches and overall, looked like a shadow of his former fight glory.
“I have to pay attention to his right hand, but I successfully took his right hand away,” Zhang said in his post-fight interview via a translator. “I block a few punches, but hell yeah. He punches hard. I give him a lot of respect. He’s a heavy puncher.”
Eddie Hearn reacts to getting swept by Queensberry, Frank Warren
Wilder did not speak on the microphone after the fight. It's unclear at press time if he will appear at the post-fight press conference or if he will announce his retirement.
After the fights, Eddie Hearn reacted to getting swept by Frank Warren. "The main thing is the card was incredible, we knew it would be. I put on a brave face but I'm gutted," he said. "We kept clutching at straws here. 5-0 sounds better than 10-0. I want the rematch, I've enjoyed making this together. We loved doing this, tonight was incredible.
We'll update if we hear anything from Wilder.