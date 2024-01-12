Deontay Wilder is a reality TV star now
Deontay Wilder has joined the cast of Peacock's The Traitors Season 2.
By Amy Kaplan
Peacock had a hit with their debut season of The Traitors, a reality show that pits celebrities against each other to compete in challenges with the hopes of winning up to $250,000 cash. The catch is that several of the 21 celebrities are really "traitors" looking to steal the prize from the others.
The second season is hitting NBC's streaming app Peacock soon and combat sports fans will notice a familiar face in boxer Deontay Wilder.
This season is set in the Scottish Highlands and is hosted by Alan Cumming. The difference this season is the cast is 100 percent celebrities, whereas last season had a mix of "normal people."
Here's everything you need to know about season 2.
The Traitors Season 2 cast
- Carsten "Bergie" Bergersen (Love Island USA)
- Chris "C.T." Tamburello (The Challenge)
- Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)
- Deontay Wilder (Boxer)
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)
- Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)
- John Bercow (UK Parliament)
- Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)
- Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)
- Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars)
- Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)
- Parvati Shallow (Survivor)
- Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Peter Weber (The Bachelor)
- Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)
- Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)
- Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)
How to watch The Traitors Season 2
The show airs on the Peacock app on Jan. 12. The first three episodes will premiere at the same time with the rest of the season dropping weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Each episode is an hour long and there will be 11 episodes total.
Wilder is coming off a devastating loss to Joseph Parker on Dec. 23 but is hoping to keep his dreams alive for a fight with Anthony Joshua or Francis Ngannou.
We hope his The Traitors appearance fares better than his recent boxing fight.