Watch Conor McGregor, Ian Garry spar in new video
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor shared sparring footage of himself with prospect Ian Garry.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday afternoon, former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor shared rare sparring footage. And he wasn't alone. This time McGregor was sparring with a UFC prospect, No. 11- ranked welterweight Ian Garry.
The footage, simply captioned "Lineage" come a day after McGregor shared a photos of him and Garry and some of their team enjoying a meal together.
"Good training, good eating, good vibes," McGregor captioned the photo. Garry replied saying, "It’s a Special energy bro."
Garry has been compared to McGregor on his rise up the rankings and it seems fitting that the two Irish fighters would eventually meet and train together.
Before his UFC Boston win, Garry had asked to bring the Octagon back to Ireland.
"That has always been the plan, to get a fight in Ireland and bring the UFC back to Dublin,” Garry said during his prefight interview. “I’m excited for it to come to fruition, and I believe that this is the cherry on the cake.
Michael Bisping thinks Ian Garry has what it takes to be the next Conor McGregor
Even Michael Bisping sees the comparison.
“Some people saying he’s trying to become the next Conor McGregor and all the rest of it. Why not? Why wouldn’t you want to be the next Conor McGregor? I’m talking about the double champ version in 2016 and the ridiculously loaded man that he is. Everybody wants to do that. Everybody wants to emulate that," he said on his podcast after UFC Boston.
He continued, "Of course McGregor, one of the big things about him was the Irish. The Irish, they were so loyal to him, and they would follow him wherever it was in the world, and this is going down in Boston. Remember, when Conor McGregor fought in Boston that was a big coming out party. I’m sure the UFC put that fight on there specifically, and this for Ian Garry could be the exact same kind of night.”