Watch Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 live stream & preview
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 will take place live on November 25 from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Fansided MMA previews the undisputed super lightweight championship rematch and how you can live stream the event.
One of the most significant rematches in women's boxing history will take place on Thanksgiving weekend when Chantelle Cameron defends her undisputed super lightweight world titles against Katie Taylor for the second time.
The highly anticipated rematch will occur at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on November 25.
Although more of a common occurrence in the last five years, a match for all four major titles to crown an undisputed champion seldom happens. A fight between two undisputed champions is even more rare.
In April 2022, Taylor, the undisputed female lightweight champion, participated in what will be remembered as one of the most important fights in women's boxing history against seven-division champion Amanda Serrano. The two headlined in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden with one of the most memorable crowds in attendance. The two went to war; the 10-round battle is considered the best fight in women's boxing history.
A rematch was set for May 2023, but Serrano had to pull out due to an injury. Instead of choosing to take on an easier opponent, Taylor moved up to super lightweight to challenge the United Kingdom's Chantelle Cameron for her undisputed super lightweight championship. The fight would be Taylor's first professional fight in her home country of Ireland.
The homecoming, however, would be spoiled by Cameron, who upset Taylor by winning a close majority decision to keep her titles. Taylor had been in close and controversial fights beforehand, specifically with Serrano, and in two fights with Delfine Persoon. But the 2012 Olympic gold medalist was clearly bested by Cameron, who may have Taylor's number.
"I always knew I was wrong for Katie Taylor," said Cameron. "That's why I always wanted the fight. Nothing changes now. I think all that changes is that Katie is going to come in desperate to get that revenge, and I'm coming in knowing that I can beat her, and I beat her not on my best night either. So I'm coming in there full of confidence, knowing that it's going to be a more convincing win for me. The blueprint is there, but I'm going to make sure it's better this time. I didn't box my best."
Taylor's competitive nature made the rematch with Cameron the only option moving forward. It's possible that performing in front of family and friends in Ireland put massive pressure on the lightweight champion that she hadn't experienced before. With the sequel taking place in the same arena in Dublin, Taylor will be more prepared to put forth a better performance. With a win, she will become an undisputed champion in two divisions.
"I've put my body through the trenches these last few months in preparation for this rematch," said Taylor. "I'm going to be prepared for whatever comes my way on Saturday. I feel so excited for this fight. I think when I'm at my best, nobody can beat me. That's it. Every single boxer dreams of being in this position – headlining a huge show in their own country. This is absolutely amazing and I have the chance to do it again on Saturday night. Absolutely, I'll be becoming a two-weight undisputed champion."
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 prediction
Taylor was fortunate that it was only called a majority decision in the first match with Cameron, however, the Olympian has all the tools needed to win. But so does her opponent. In another close battle that may surpass the first in terms of action, Cameron will raise her hands again, this time with a unanimous decision.
Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 live stream
The rematch between Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor will be broadcast live from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on streaming service DAZN on November 25. The broadcast will begin at 7 PM UK/2 PM ET. The main event is estimated to start at 10:23 PM/5:23 PM ET.
Fansided MMA does not condone any form of illegal streaming. We urge fans to purchase the event legally to view the fight in the highest quality possible. A search through the Reddit r/Boxing subreddit or Google streaming links may help those who want to watch the fight.