Amanda Serrano made boxing history last night and you probably had no idea
Amanda Serrano is one of the greatest female boxers of the modern era.
By Amy Kaplan
Highly decorated boxing champion Amanda Serrano made history on Friday, Oct. 27 but with the boxing world focused on Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, most fans missed it.
Serrano successfully defended her WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO titles and claimed her 46th career win over interim WBO champion Danila Ramos with a unanimous decision victory. But it wasn't the win that will go down in the history books.
It was the details of the fight. Serrano and Ramos fought 12 rounds at three minutes each for the unified featherweight title, equal to any men’s championship fight. And that's never happened before. Women are normally only allowed to fight 10 rounds or less with two-minute rounds.
That rule difference is something that women boxers have been fighting to change for many years.
Serrano's manager Jake Paul has also been advocating for the change and shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Serrano showed up (again) "throwing 1103 punches (92 per round 3-minute round), landing 338 (28 per round) in a dominating performance vs. the game Ramos, who threw 71 punches per 3-minute round. They combined to throw 1949 punches (162 per 3-minute round)," according to CompuBox.
After the fight Serrano was asked about the increased time and rounds.
"You know what's so funny is that when I was in there, I really couldn't feel the difference. I actually, for one, like half of, in the fight, like six rounds, I was like, is this only three minutes, or did they go back to the two minutes?" she said in the post-fight presser.
She continued, "I felt good, I was in really good shape. I trained really hard for this fight, knowing that I had to go out there and prove to everybody, prove people right, prove people wrong, that women can do whatever we put our minds to. Nothing is impossible, I went out there, I trained really hard, and I felt good. If I had to go another couple of rounds, I would have been able to, and my opponent showed that she came to fight at home."
Serrano recently signed with the PFL to continue her MMA career. No debut date has been announced yet.