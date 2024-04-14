Watch Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 1 following UFC Hall of Fame announcement (VIDEO)
One of the UFC's all-time great rivalries, Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen, earns a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's iconic rivalry will enter the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week. The UFC announced during UFC 300 that Silva vs. Sonnen 1, which headlined UFC 117 in Oakland, is the latest addition to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The fight will enter the UFC Hall of Fame's Fight Wing.
Silva, widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, met his mental warfare match against Sonnen. For the first time in his career, Silva fought with some emotion, after Sonnen mercilessly got under his skin for months ahead of the fight. At the time of their fight, Silva was seen as an unstoppable force, but Sonnen turned him into a vulnerable champion inside the UFC Octagon.
Sonnen battered Silva in the opening round, utilizing his elite wrestling to stifle the UFC middleweight titleholder's offense. Silva appeared visibly frustrated with Sonnen's approach and was unable to implement his gameplan due to Sonnen's relentless style.
Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen is cemented in UFC lore
The tide turned for Silva fast, and in a hurry, in Round 5. After Sonnen secured a takedown with minutes left in the fight, Silva trapped him in a triangle armbar, forcing Sonnen to tap to submission. It was one of the wildest comebacks in UFC championship history and tallied what at the time was Silva's 13th consecutive win. Silva's victory earned him several post-fight bonuses and was named the 'Fight of the Year' by many MMA publications.
Silva's win over Sonnen at UFC 117 was his seventh consecutive middleweight title defense. After defeating Sonnen at UFC 117, Silva defended the belt against Vitor Belfort and Yushin Okami, before knocking out Sonnen in their UFC 148 rematch. Silva and Sonnen's iconic rivalry came at a time in which the UFC was just beginning to cement itself as a global phenomenon. UFC 117 was one of the biggest pay-per-view cards in UFC history at the time, and despite losing the fight, Sonnen was a massive part of its monetary success.
Silva entered the UFC Hall of Fame's Pioneer Wing in 2023. This will be Sonnen's first UFC Hall of Fame induction after a legendary run in the Octagon. Silva vs. Sonnen will enter the UFC Hall of Fame alongside promotional legends Frankie Edgar, Wanderlei Silva, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Any remaining additions to the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks.
Silva and Sonnen's UFC 117 battle etched its mark in UFC history, and the two former middleweight rivals will be honored this summer. Their rivalry is one of the most important in MMA history and helped change the sport forever.