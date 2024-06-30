Watch Alex Pereira's head kick knockout of Jiri Prochazka from every angle (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
At UFC 303 UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira proved why, once again, he's the best in the world. After taking the UFC main event title fight on just a few weeks' notice, Pereira came in and dominated essentially the whole fight. In the first round, Pereira peppered Jiri Prochazka with leg kicks and hard left hooks before dropping him at the bell ending the first round. He then finished what he started and threw a perfectly times head kick in the first moments of the round to drop Prochazka out cold.
The UFC and several fans shared different angles of the knockout which we included below.
This fight was a rematch of their 2023 bout which some felt ended in an early stoppage victory for Pereira, we know now, that won't be the case with this fight.
“I didn’t know how I was going to win, but I knew I was going to leave the octagon happy,” Pereira told Joe Rogan after the win. The irony of the whole thing is that Pereira injured his toe in the fight, the same injury that forced Conor McGregor out of the bout and Pereira in.
This marks the fourth light heavyweight win for Pereira and the second title defense. He also won the UFC middleweight championship and has been hinting at his desire to become the first-ever triple UFC champion with a move to heavyweight. Prochazka is the former champion and a brutal and dangerous opponent. His only two UFC losses have been to Pereira.