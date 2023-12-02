Video of second hotel altercation between Bobby Green, Arman Tsarukyan has surfaced
Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan's team fought again, and there's video.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC Austin fight week has been all about the beef between co-main event star Bobby Green and one-half of the headliner, Arman Tsarukyan.
On Wednesday, Green revealed that Tsarukyan and his team confronted him at the fighter hotel. At the time, Green says he defended himself and "socked" one of Tsarukyan's teammates.
Then on Friday, Tsarukyan released footage of the confrontation which saw the team walk up to Green and back him up against a wall. Green pushed Tsarukyan away and Tsarukyan then went for Green's throat before the fight was broken up.
Now a second video has dropped, of a second altercation where Green appears to come after Tsarukyan's team in the lobby of the hotel.
It's clear that the beef between Green and Tsarukyan's team is real and not dying down anytime soon.