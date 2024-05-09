Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. ticket prices: Cheapest and most expensive cost to get in
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. will take place on May 12. The event will be held at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. It features three title fights and a few other interesting matchups that fans can enjoy. In the main event, Lomachenko and Kambosos will fight for the IBF lightweight title, which was left vacant after champion Devin Haney moved up in weight.
Lomachenko is the former WBA, WBO, WBC, and The Ring lightweight champion who fought Teofimo Lopez in the title unification bout in October 2020 but lost via split decision. Meanwhile, when Kambosos defeated Lopez in 2021, he held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. He lost the titles to Haney in 2022, who then defended them against Lomachenko in May 2023 with a controversial unanimous decision win.
While May 12 will mark Lomachenko’s return to competition since the Haney fight, Kambosos defeated Maxi Hughes in July 2023 to get back in the win column.
In the co-headlining bout, Andrew Moloney will fight Pedro Guevara for the interim WBC super flyweight title. Moloney was expected to face Carlos Cuadras at the event. However, Cuadras was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.
In the third title fight on the card, veteran boxer Nina Hughes will attempt the second defense of her WBA women’s bantamweight title against Cherneka Johnson. In her most recent outing, Hughes defeated Katie Healy by unanimous decision to retain the title. Johnson, who held the IBF super bantamweight title, is coming off a loss to Ellie Scotney.
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. ticket prices
According to Ticketek, the tickets for the Vasiliy Lomacenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight are still available. However, the seats are filling fast and the options are getting limited as time passes by.
Ticket prices for the event range from AU$ 65 to AU$ 795 depending upon distance from the ring and the angle of viewing. Cheapest tickets are available in sections 403, 404, and 405. One ticket in these sections costs AU$ 65 and plenty of tickets are still available for those willing to catch the live action.
Meanwhile, tickets in sections 202 to 222 will cost between AU$ 135 to AU$ 195 depending upon the location. Tickets for the seats in Sections 209 and 214, which offer a straight view of the ring, will set you back by AU$ 275 apiece.
Section 109 offers the second-most expensive tickets in the Arena. Each ticket in this section costs $ 399. Meanwhile, 004 and 006, the sections closest to the ring have only four seats left. The price of each ticket in these sections is AU$ 795.
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight card
These are the fights you can expect to watch (subject to change) if you buy one of the tickets.
Lightweight - George Kambosos Jr. vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko (For the vacant IBF lightweight title)
Super flyweight - Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara (For the interim WBC super flyweight title)
Bantamweight - Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson (For the WBA bantamweight title)
Light heavyweight - Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks
Heavyweight - Faiga Opelu vs. Joe Goodall
Heavyweight - Lucas Browne vs. Hemi Ahio