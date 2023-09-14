Valentina Shevchenko thinks with some 'refocus' Amanda Nunes will return to UFC for third fight (Video)
Valentina Shevchenko addresses a possible third fight with Amanda Nunes and her rematch against Alexa Grasso ahead of Noche UFC.
Nunes retired after defending her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana in June. However, Shevchenko thinks the door is still open for running it back with the former two-division champion.
"If in the future, she will feel kind of like she rested, she refocused, she wanna come back, I still plan to be around," Shevchenko told the media ahead of Noche UFC. "So we still maybe have this opportunity."
Arguably two of the best women's champions MMA has seen, Shevchenko and Nunes crossed paths twice. Two of Shevchenko's four career losses came in the hands of Nunes via unanimous decision in 2016 and a split decision the year after.
"Me being her opponent, I think we are tied [together]," Shevchenko said. "She's being asked about me, I'm being asked about her. I think our second fight, she didn't win. I think I won that fight, many people think the same."
Still, Shevchenko gave Nunes credit for her contributions to MMA and defended her from the backlash she received for her retirement.
"Amanda, she is [an] amazing fighter," Shevchenko stated. "She did amazing things in this sport [but] many people are starting to judge [her] a little bit. No one has the right to judge a fighter who did that much."
Valentina Shevchenko says she has ‘no choice’ but to show ‘no mercy’ to Alexa Grasso at Noche UFC
While a possible rematch with Nunes is forward-looking, Shevchenko focuses on what's in front of her. On Saturday, Sept. 6, Shevchenko will attempt to regain her flyweight belt in a rematch against Alexa Grasso. The bout will headline UFC Noche on Mexico's Independence Day in Las Vegas.
Shevchenko lost the belt to Grasso at UFC 285 in March. After Shevchenko controlled the fight for four rounds, Grasso secured a face crank in the fifth to become the third Mexican champion in the UFC.
"I have no choice," Shevchenko answered when asked if she is more ruthless with her approach to the rematch. "It's all this strong energy, positive energy, no mercy, go to the end, I will step into Saturday."
Solely focused on regaining her title, Shevchenko addressed how looking back on the loss will not pay off.
"My mindset is never [to] watch back, because everything I had to take from the fight, I already took," Shevchenko said. "I wouldn't go back to March. I wouldn't go back and think about what happened there. I did it through all my training camp. Right now, I am a person who is motivated. Who got rid of that feeling, what it was happened back then in March. I am determined [about] what I have to do this Saturday."
Grasso is riding a five-fight win streak and looks to impress with her first title defense. Meanwhile, Shevchenko stacked nine consecutive wins before the loss in March and now looks to correct her mistakes.