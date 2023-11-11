Usman Nurmagomedov suspended for a 'banned substance' following Bellator 300 win
Usman Nurmagomedov's win over Brent Primus has been over turned after a failed drug test.
By Amy Kaplan
According to Ariel Helwani, Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended for six months following a failed drug test at Bellator 300.
Per Helwani, Nurmagomedov failed to apply for a TUE for a medication he was prescribed but the substance and/or medication was not disclosed.
His win over Brent Primus has been overturned.
Nurmagomedov was in the middle of the Bellator Grand Prix, and the reigning champion and, at press time, Bellator has not announced if he'll be stripped of the title or his place in the Grand Prix.
Primus, who lost via decision, issued a statement to Helwani.
"Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest. I’d like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I’m in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix.”
FanSided MMA reached out to Bellator for comment but at press time, has not received a response back. We also reached out to Nurmagomedov's team for comment.
Bellator's future is in limbo at the moment as fans wait for news on if the PFL has bought the MMA promotion or if they will cease to exist after 2023.