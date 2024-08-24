UFC Vegas 96: Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho results [UPDATED LIVE]
By Jake Foley, Amy Kaplan
Following UFC 305, Dana White and company will return to the APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 96. The August 24 main event features a middleweight bout between number five-ranked Jared Cannonier and number twelve-ranked Caio Borralho.
Borralho made his promotional debut in April 2022 after earning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. Since then, the Fighting Nerds affiliate has established himself as a contender at middleweight with six consecutive wins, including a knockout against Paul Craig last time out.
Borralho's latest test is against Cannonier, a former 185-pound title challenger. Cannonier has shown flashes of world championship potential, but he's running out of time to secure UFC gold. The 40-year-old's last fight was a somewhat controversial loss against Nassourdine Imavov in June.
The UFC middleweight division is getting backed up following Dricus du Plessis' win against Israel Adesanya. With that said, Borralho or Cannonier could join the title picture alongside Khamzat Chimaev, Robert Whitter, and Sean Strickland by making a statement at UFC Vegas 96.
Saturday's co-main event features number nine-ranked women's strawweight Angela Hill and number eleven-ranked Tabatha Ricci. 'Baby Shark' is coming off a win against Tecia Pennington and looks to continue building momentum by taking out Hill, who has won two consecutive fights.
The UFC has provided Ricci with a massive co-main event opportunity. The 29-year-old Brazilian could prove she's a legitimate threat at 115 pounds if she can defeat Hill. On the contrary, Hill plans to prove she still has the potential to make a world title run.
UFC Vegas 96 also represents The Ultimate Fighter Season 32 finale. Two fighters will emerge victorious and win a UFC contract, starting with middleweights Robert Valentin and Ryan Loder. Valentin impressed fans with two violent finishes, while Loder dominated with his high-level wrestling.
Meanwhile, Kaan Ofli and Mairon Santos will battle in the TUF 32 featherweight championship bout. Ofli is a well-rounded fighter with the ability to finish his opponent at any moment. As for Santos, the 24-year-old Brazilian has the tools to take out Ofli and steal the spotlight.
The following matchups round off the UFC Vegas 96 main card - Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales (welterweight) and Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight). Morales and Shabazyan are sizeable betting favorites, as they look to take out aged veterans.
In the featured preliminary bout, featherweights Dennis Buzukja and Francis Marshall enter the Octagon for the fourth time with respective 1-2 promotional records. Both fighters shouldn't be overlooked, as they've shown the potential to continue evolving and make a run in the division.
Five matchups will accompany Buzukja vs. Marshall on the UFC Vegas 96 preliminary card - Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina (middleweight), Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop (lightweight), Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes (women's bantamweight), and Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo (women's flyweight).
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Vegas 96 Results
MAIN CARD
Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Robert Valentin vs. Ryan Loder - TUF middleweight final
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos - TUF featherweight final
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert
OFFICIAL RESULT:
PRELIMINARY CARD
Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
OFFICIAL RESULT
Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes
OFFICIAL RESULT:
Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo
OFFICIAL RESULT: Wang Cong defeated Victoria Leonardo via KO, Round 1 - 1:02