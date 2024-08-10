UFC Vegas 95 live results & highlights
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX on August 10 as No. 8 ranked Marcin Tybura and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac will headline the card. This is a rematch of a fight that took place at UFC Norfolk in February 2020. The first fight between Tybura and Spivak was in the prelims, where Tybura won that battle by unanimous decision. Both fighters have improved so much in skill and name recognition that they are now a main event. This will be an interesting fight to see who has improved more and who will get a shot at a top fighter, in the top five rankings.
The co-main event will be a catchweight bout between Damon Jackson and Chepe Mariscal, due to Mariscal missing weight. Jackson is a veteran who has competed across different MMA organizations such as PFL, LFA, and Bellator. He is well-rounded as he can knock out or submit anyone. Mariscal is an up-and-coming prospect who is currently on a six-fight winning streak, with four knockouts. He has also competed outside the UFC in different organizations, particularly against notable names such as Bryce Mitchell, Pat Sabatini, and Youssef Zalal. He is well-rounded himself, making his fight with Jackson a possible Fight of the Night contender.
Another catchweight bout will take place between two mostly finishers with great potential, Danny Barlow and Nikolay Veretennikov. Barlow is the fighter who missed weight. He is 8-0, with five knockouts and one submission accounting for six victories. Stand-up looks to be his preferred fighting area, making him worth tuning into every time, as he is powerful enough to finish any fighter. Veretennikov is one of the few UFC fighters that are Kazakhstan and these fighters have shown great potential when competing in the UFC, due to their well-rounded skill set. He is mostly a knockout artist and will be making his UFC debut against Barlow, which should be a war as long as it lasts.
Bantamweights will collide as Chris Gutiérrez takes on Quang Le, who is making his UFC debut as he steps in on a week's notice. The original opponent for Gutiérrez was Javid Basharat, who withdrew due to an unknown injury. Gutiérrev is a skilled striker, known for his hard calf kicks, which can cripple his opponents. Le is 8-0, with five wins consisting of two knockouts and three submissions. Wrestling is a weak, skill point of Gutiérrez, meaning if Le can mix up his striking and wrestling well, he could win. Le can end the fight by pulling an upset or at least losing a competitive decision, as both scenarios can kick his UFC career off to a successful start.
No. 12 ranked Yana Santos will take on No. 14 ranked Chelsea Chandler in a catchweight bout, due to Chandler missing weight for the fourth time in her career. Santos is best known for being the wife of Thiago Santos, who was a beast in the UFC when he was healthy and in his prime as he took Jon Jones to a split decision. She is looking to bounce back after a three-fight losing skid, which was due to facing some of the best, including Irene Aldana and Holly Holm. This could be winnable for Santos due to Chandler not being as experienced as her and the weight cut possibly taking a toll on her. As for the prelims, they should be interesting due to notable names being involved in the fights. It is good to know that the fights are holding on despite some weight misses recently occurring.
This page will be updated throughout the night as the action unfolds.
Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Serghei Spivac defeated Marcin Tybura via submission (armbar) - Round 1, 1:44
Damon Jackson vs. Chepe Mariscal
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chepe Mariscal def. Damon Jackson via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-25)
Danny Barlow vs. Nikolay Veretennikov
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Danny Barlow defeated Nikolay Veretennikov via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)
Chris Gutiérrez vs. Quang Le
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Chris Gutierrez defeated Quang Le via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Yana Santos vs. Chelsea Chandler
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Yana Santos defeated Chelsea Chandler via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Toshiomi Kazama vs. Charalampos Grigoriou
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Toshiomi Kazama defeated Charalampos Grigoriou via submission (triangle choke) - Round 2, 1:55
Karol Rosa vs. Pannie Kianzad
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Karol Rosa defeated Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Jhonata Diniz def. Karl Williams via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Youssef Zalal vs Jarno Errens
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Youssef Zalal defeated Jarno Errens via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 3:52
Stephanie Luciano vs. Talita Alencar
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Stephanie Luciano defeated Talita Alencar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)