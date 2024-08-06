UFC Vegas 95: Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak fight card, channel guide, betting odds
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC is heading back from the Middle East for a Fight Night card in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10. UFC Vegas 95 is flying under the radar due to the unfortunate lack of star power and several fights falling through at the last minute.
The main event is a heavyweight showdown between No. 8 ranked Marcin Tybura (25-8-0) and No. 9 ranked Serghei Spivac (16-4-0). This is a rematch of their 2020 match which ended in a unanimous decision for Tybura.
At press time there were reports that the co-main event between Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) and Javid Basharat (14-1-0) was canceled. It;s unclear if they will rebook one of the fighters or if there will be an entirely new co-main event.
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
- Marcin Tybura (25-8-0) vs. Serghei Spivac (16-4-0)
- Chris Gutierrez (20-5-2) vs. Javid Basharat (14-1-0) -CANCELED??
- Uros Medic (10-2-0) vs. Danny Barlow (8-0-0)
- Damon Jackson (23-6-1) vs. Jose Mariscal (16-6-0)
- Yana Santos (14-8-0) vs. Chelsea Chandler (6-2-0)
- Allan Nascimento (20-6-0) vs. Jafel Filho (16-3-0)
PRELIM | ESPN+ | 4 p.m. ET
- Toshiomi Kazama (10-4-0) vs. Charalampos Grigoriou (8-4-0)
- Jonny Parsons (9-2-0) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (6-3-0)
- Karol Rosa (17-6-0) vs. Pannie Kianzad (17-8-0)
- Jhonata Diniz (7-0-0) vs. Karl Williams (10-1-0)
- Youssef Zalal (14-5-1) vs. Jarno Errens (14-5-1)
- Stephanie Bruna Luciano (5-1-1) vs. Talita Alencar (5-0-1)
Marcin Tybura vs. Sergey Spivak betting odds
The full betting odds for UFC Vegas 95 can be found on DraftKings but we'll cover the main event odds here. Now now it's a pick me fight with Tybura at -110 and Spivak at -108. It's probably due to the first fight being low energy and quite frankly, pretty boring. It's a hard sell for the UFC this weekend.