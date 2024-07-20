UFC Vegas 94 live results & highlights
The UFC heads back to the UFC APEX for another fight night on Saturday, July 20. This follows three events that saw the promotion make its debut in Saudi Arabia at the Kingdom Arena, followed by the 2024 UFC International Fight Week headlined by UFC 303 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and the UFC Denver event at the Ball Arena. The event now sees a return to the UFC's training facility, ahead of the UFC's trip to Manchester, England for UFC 304.
The UFC Vegas 94 main event will be an all-Brazil strawweight bout. The match will be between the no. 3-ranked Amanda Lemos and the no. 5-ranked Virna Jandiroba. Both Lemos and Jandiroba started their professional careers almost a decade ago, and they have quite a bit of experience.
Lemos is a former women's strawweight championship challenger whilst Jandiroba is the former Invicta FC strawweight champion. With 41 fights between them, this promises to be an explosive fight, and it could even produce the next challenger for Zhang Weili. Lemos and Jandiroba headline a 12-fight card.
The co-main event of the evening was supposed to see Brad Tavares have his 30th professional fight. He was scheduled to do so against Junyong Park. Due to a medical issue, Park was deemed unfit to compete and the fight against Tavares was scrapped. The card just shifts up in order by one, as the rest of the card holds.
As aforementioned, the new co-main event will see a featherweight bout between Steve Garcia and Seungwoo Choi. Whilst Garcia is riding a three-fight winning streak, Choi is coming off of his first victory since 2021, which he hopes to build upon. Both Garcia and Choi had their last fights in 2023, and this will be their first fights of the year. This could set the pace for them for the rest of the year.
Lightweight action is also on the cards as Kurt Holobaugh and Kaynan Kruschewsky clash. Holobaugh featured on The Ultimate Fighter season 31 and made his promotional debut at UFC 292. Kruschewsky has a similar come-up, having received his UFC contract after an appearance on the 2023 edition of Contender Series. Kruschewsky suffered a loss in his promotional debut, and he hopes to bounce back from that.
The sole men's flyweight bout on the card will see the no. 14-ranked Cody Durden going up against Bruno Silva. Riding a three-fight winning streak, Silva will be challenging to take that ranked position from Durden, who seeks a win that will move him back to the winning column. The main card curtain-raiser will be a featherweight bout between Dooho Choi and Bill Algeo, and the rest of the card features other exciting bouts.
There will be two other women's fights on the card, with both of those being in the flyweight division. Miranda Maverick and Dion Barbosa both look to extend their winning streaks in this fight. The other women's flyweight bout will see Lucie Pudilova look to derail Luana Carolina's momentum, to work her way back into the winning column. Both the fights will be featured on the prelim card.
This page will be updated live throughout the night as the action unfolds.
UFC Vegas 94 results
UFC Vegas 94 Main card
Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
Steve Garcia vs. Seungwoo Choi
Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruchewsky
Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
UFC Vegas 94 prelims
Jeongyeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil
Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
Miranda Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
Thomas Petersen defeated Mohammed Usman via unanimous decision