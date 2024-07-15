UFC Vegas 94: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba fight card, channel guide, betting odds
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for a fight night on July 20. The main event will be between two Brazilians battling at the top of the strawweight rankings when No. 3 ranked strawweight Amanda Lemos takes on No. 5 ranked Virna Jandiroba This fight has a high chance to determine who can get a title shot in their next fight. Lemos already fought for a title against current champ Zhang Weili in August 2022, where she lost a dominant unanimous decision, while Jandiroba has yet to fight for a title.
The co-main event will be between two entertaining middleweights, Brad Tavares and Jun Young Park. Tavares and Park have each had experience sharing the Octagon with notable names of the middleweight division. Tavares has fought middleweight legends such as Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, Dricus Du Plessis, and Chris Weidman. Park has fought notable contenders such as Anthony Hernandez, Gregory Rodriguez, Andre Muniz, and even top welterweight Shavkat Rakhmanov. They may not be top contenders, but these two middleweights always bring heart to put on entertaining fights, shaping this co-main event up to be a banger.
Also fighting on the main card are Steve Garcia, a knockout artist, and Seung Woo Choi, a well-rounded contender, fighting at featherweight. A lightweight contender vs veteran goes down as the battle of Kaynan Kruschewsky vs Kurt Holobaugh is set. Flyweights collide as No. 14 ranked fighter Cody Durden attempts to defend his ranking against the promising contender, Bruno Gustavo da Silva. Choi Doo-ho and Bill Algeo look to bounce back from recent losses as they fight in a featherweight bout. The prelims also have solid fights with good names such as Miranda Maverick and Mohammed Usman, the brother of Kamaru Usman.
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 8 p.m. ET
- Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (20-3-0)
- Brad Tavares (20-10-0) vs. Jun Yong Park (17-6-0)
- Steve Garcia (15-5-0) vs. Seungwoo Choi (11-6-0)
- Kurt Holobaugh (21-8-0) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2-0)
- Cody Durden (16-5-1) vs. Bruno Silva (13-5-2)
- Dooho Choi (14-4-1) vs. Bill Algeo (18-8-0)
PRELIMS | ESPN+ | 5 p.m. ET
- JeongYeong Lee (11-1-0) vs. Hyder Amil (9-0-0)
- Brian Kelleher (24-15-0) vs. Cody Gibson (20-10-0)
- Miranda Maverick (15-5-0) vs. Dione Barbosa (7-2-0)
- Loik Radzhabov (18-5-1) vs. Trey Ogden (17-6-0)
- Luana Carolina (10-4-0) vs. Lucie Pudilova (14-9-0)
- Mohammed Usman (11-3-0) vs. Thomas Petersen (8-2-0)
UFC Vegas 94 betting odds
The betting offs for the main event are relatively close. The favorite is Jandiroba at -135 with Lemos sitting at a +114 underdog. The co-main event is a bit wider, but not by much. The favorite is Park at -185 and Tavares is the underdog at +154. There aren't a lot of huge money lines on this card. The biggest favorite is Miranda Maverick at -230 versus the underdog Dione Barbosa at +190. Odds are courtesy of Draft Kings and refresh periodically and are subject to change.