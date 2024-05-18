UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy results
The UFC returns to the UFC APEX to deliver another fight night. A 12-fight card is what the promotion has in store for fight fans this weekend for its final event of the month.
The main event of the UFC Vegas 92 card will be a featherweight bout between No. 12-ranked Edson Barboza and No. 14-ranked Lerone Murphy. Currently riding a current two-fight winning streak, the experienced Barboza looks to extend his streak against the undefeated Murphy.
A welterweight bout is on the cards in the co-main event as Khaos Williams takes on Carlston Harris. Both Williams and Harris currently find themselves unranked in the division, and they will be looking to make a case for themselves with this fight.
Before that, Themba Gorimbo and Ramiz Brahimaj will have a clash of their own, and it will also be at welterweight. Both Gorimbo and Brahimaj are still trying to make a name for themselves in the 170-pound division, and this could be another opportunity for them to do just that.
Adrian Yanez and Vinicius Salvador will clash in the sole men's bantamweight bout of the evening. Both Yanez and Salvador are currently searching for a win following two consecutive losses in their respective careers.
The main card curtain-raiser will be an offering from the women's strawweight division. The no. 9-ranked Luana Pinheiro will be tested by the No. 12-ranked veteran Angela Hill. The prelim card has some exciting bouts on the card too. The feature prelim bout will be a light heavyweight bout between Oumar Sy and Tuco Tokkos, who are both making their promotional debuts.
A lightweight bout on the prelims card sees the greatest waging disparity on the card as Victor Martinez comes in as a heavy underdog against Tom Nolan. The women's bantamweight division will see an all-Brazil affair as Tamires Vidal goes up against Melissa Gatto. The middleweight division provides yet another fight that both athletes need to win as Abus Magomedov goes up against Warlley Alves. The women's 115-pound division provides yet another exciting fight that will see Piera Rodriguez and Ariana Carnelossi meet.
Alatengheili and Kleidison Rodrigues are both looking to bounce back from their recent losses with their bantamweight bout. The prelim card opener will be a women's strawweight bout between Vanessa Demopoulos and Emily Ducote. The promotion has all this action on the final card of the month of May, and fight fans will not want to miss it.
UFC Vegas 92 live results [Updated]
Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Lerone Murphy defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision (49-46, 50-45, 50-45)
Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Khaos Williams defeated Carlston Harris via KO, Round 1 - 1:30
Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Themba Gorimbo defeated Ramiz Brahimaj via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Adrian Yanez defeated Vinicius Salvador via TKO, Round 1 - 2:47
Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Angela Hill defeated Luana Pinheiro via submission (guillotine choke), Round 2 - 4:12
Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Tom Nolan def. Victor Martinez via TKO, Round 1 - 3:50
Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Oumar Sy defeated Tuco Tokkos via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 1 - 3:43
Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Melissa Gatto defeated Tamires Vidal via TKO (punch) - Round 3, 0:37
Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Abus Magomedov defeated Warlley Alves via unanimous decision (30-26 x3)
Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Ariane Carnelossi defeated Piera Rodriguez after Rodriguez was disqualified due to an intential head butt.
Alatengheili vs. Kleidison Rodrigues
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Alatengheili defeated Kleidison Rodrigues via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote
OFFICIAL RESULTS: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Emily Ducote via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)