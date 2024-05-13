UFC Vegas 92: Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy fight card, channel guide, betting odds
The UFC returns to the APEX for a featherweight showdown between No. 11-ranked Edson Barboza and No. 14-ranked Lerone Murphy. Barboza is on a two-fight win streak and is looking for a career resurgence after a 3-7 run. Barboza took out rising competitors Billy Quarantillo and most recently Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81, earning performance bonuses in the process.
Murphy is undefeated in his career at 13-0-1, most recently defeating Josh Culibao at UFC London. Barboza will be Murphy's toughest test yet as he has another chance to take down one of the UFC's rising contenders.
The co-main event features welterweights Khaos Williams and Carlston Harris. Williams is looking for his second straight after beating Rolando Bedoya at UFC 288. Harris is going for his third straight after choking out Jeremiah Wells at UFC Nashville.
Ramiz Brahimaj, who has alternated wins and losses since 2018, is looking to make it two straight against Themba Gorimbo. Gorimbo is on a two-fight win streak, most recently beating Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 85.
Adrian Yanez is looking to avoid his third straight loss against Vinicius Salvador. Salvador is also on a two-fight losing streak and will be making his debut in the bantamweight division.
The main card will be opened up by ranked women's strawweights Luana Pinheiro and Angela Hill. Pinheiro is coming off a loss to Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 82. Hill will be making her 25th walk to the octagon and is looking to build on a win over Denise Gomes at UFC Sao Paulo.
The preliminary card is opened up by lightweights Tom Nolan and Victor Martinez. Nolan was unsuccessful in his debut after appearing on Dana White's Contender Series as was Martinez.
Also on the prelims, Warrley Alves will be looking to avoid his fourth straight loss against Abus Magomedov, who is also looking to avoid his third straight loss.
UFC Vegas 92 full fight card
MAIN CARD | ESPN+ | 7 p.m. ET
- Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
- Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill
PRELIMINARY CARD | ESPN+ | 4 p.m. ET
- Tom Nolan vs. Victor Martinez
- Oumar Sy vs. Antonio Trocoli
- Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto
- Abus Magomedov vs. Warrley Alves
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Arlene Carnelossi
- Alatengheili vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Emily Ducote vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
UFC Vegas 92 betting odds
According to DraftKings, the undefeated Lerone Murphy (-148) opens up as the favorite over veteran Edson Barboza (+124). Khaos Williams (-135) opens up as the slight favorite over Carlston Harris (+114) and Themba Gorimbo (-155) is the betting favorite over Ramiz Brahimaj (+130). The biggest betting favorite of the night is prelim opener Tom Nolan (-440). Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.