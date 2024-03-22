UFC Vegas 89 weigh-in results [UPDATED LIVE]
Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas headlines UFC Vegas 89. Follow along live as the entire card weighs in on Friday.
The UFC is back at the UFC APEX with a women's flyweight showdown featuring a former champion. Former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will continue her move up to flyweight against Amanda Ribas. Ribas is moving back up to the flyweight division after a win against ranked strawweight Luana Pinheiro at UFC Vegas 82.
Ribas has alternated wins and losses while jumping between divisions since 2020 and is looking to put together a streak. Namajunas was unsuccessful in her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris.
The co-main event will feature heavyweights Karl Williams and Justin Tafa. Williams was awarded a contract on Dana White's Contender Series and has been 2-0 since, most recently defeating Chase Sherman at UFC Charlotte. Tafa was scheduled to fight at UFC 298, but had to pull out due to injury the day before and was replaced by his brother. Tafa hasn't suffered a loss in his last four bouts, collecting three knockouts.
A fun bantamweight scrap between Payton Talbott and Cameron Saaiman rounds out the rest of the main card. Talbott is also a DWCS winner, undefeated at 7-0, winning his debut at UFC Vegas 82. Saaiman, a DWCS alum, suffered his first professional loss at UFC Vegas 81. Edmen Shahbazyan and Billy Quarantillo also feature.
The prelims are headlined by The Ultimate Fighter 31 winner Kurt Holobaugh and Trey Ogden. Holobaugh returns to the UFC on a three-fight win streak, beating Austin Hubbard at UFC 292 in the lightweight tournament. Ogden is winless in his last two, his last bout being stopped prematurely at UFC 287.
The rest of the prelims are rounded out by a fun featherweight bout which has the potential for the fight of the night. Ricardo Ramos, who has alternated wins and losses in his last six fights, will face Julian Erosa. Erosa is on a two-fight losing streak and is 5-3 since his UFC return.
Heavyweights Mohammed Usman and Mick Parkin will also feature. Usman is the TUF 30 winner while DWCS winner Parkin is undefeated at 8-0.
UFC Vegas 89 official weigh-in results
MAIN CARD
- Amanda Ribas (125.5) vs. Rose Namajunas (125.5)
- Karl Williams (246.5) vs. Justin Tafa (264.5)
- Edmen Shahbazyan (186) vs. AJ Dobson (185.5)
- Payton Talbott (135.5) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)
- Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (146)
- Fernando Padilla (145) vs. Luis Pajuelo (145)
PRELIMINARY CARD
- Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)
- Ricardo Ramos (145.5) vs. Julian Erosa (146)
- Miles Johns (136) vs. Cody Gibson (135.5)
- Jarno Errens (144.5) vs. Steven Nguyen (145)
- Montserrat Rendon (135.5) vs. Daria Zheleznyakova (135.5)
- Igor Severino (125) vs. Andre Lima (126)
- Mohammed Usman (237) vs. Mick Parkin (262.5)